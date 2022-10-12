Hurricane boats

Boats are stacked up at the Port Sanibel Marina in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian ran through the area.

 AP photo/Steve Helber

With Hurricane Ian over, boat owners in Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina are starting recovery efforts. To help those affected, Boat Owners Association of These United States (BoatUS) offers five tips to help recover recreational vessels and begin the salvage process.

“The goal for any boat owner is to try to prevent further damage if possible,” says BoatUS vice president of public affairs Scott Croft. “That will help potentially lessen repairs and get you back on the water sooner.”


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments