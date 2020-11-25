(Originally published March 2013) — Would someone please call South Carolina and tell them to stop running over our turtles? Clemson University student Nathan Weaver was researching the best way to devise wildlife crossing corridors over and under busy highways. During his preliminary research, he discovered a disturbing fact: Some people were driving out of their way to intentionally run over the animals.
Mr. Weaver had placed realistic-looking rubber turtles in various locations on the roads’ lanes and shoulders. Within the first hour, seven of the 267 vehicles that passed one spot were apparently steered over the turtles deliberately — even if the driver had to leave his lane to do so.
I had no idea we have so many visitors here in Punta Gorda from South Carolina, but the hospital cages here at Peace River Wildlife Center that are full of turtles and tortoises that have been hit by cars bear witness to that fact.
Obviously, the roads leading from South Carolina go both ways. Many of the drivers in Mr. Weaver’s study swerved in an attempt to hit the rubber turtles, but missed. Those must have been the Florida drivers visiting the Palmetto State.
I recognize them from the description because I follow those people on our roads and see what abysmal drivers they are. A little tip: Those rectangular white signs on the side of Taylor Road with two 5s on them are “speed limit signs,” meaning you can drive faster than 30 mph — please!
We currently have 13 turtles and tortoises in the hospital at PRWC. To put that in perspective, we normally see about 50 reptiles (classified by our logging system as an animal that is neither bird nor mammal) per year. In the first two months of this year, we have admitted 25.
The peak intake time for those species in the past has been October and November. It is possible that the unusually mild winter has prompted the turtles and tortoises to go a-roaming earlier than usual, while the traffic is still heavy with tourists — even some people from states other than South Carolina may have hit one or two.
Many of the chelonians we see have fractures on their shells as a result of being hit by a car or other vehicle. Many of these injuries can be stabilized with special tape or by gluing zip ties to either side of the fracture line and attaching them across the chasm. With enough stability, the shell will eventually regrow to mend the deficit. No one expected a lesson in economics today, did they?
We also place these patients outside on a daily basis, so they can get some time in the sun and soak in warm water. Some of the more critical tortoises are reluctant to eat at first, but may stave off dehydration by actually drinking water while soaking as well as absorbing moisture through their cloacas. That would be the all-purpose anal and genital orifice which is a hallmark of reptiles and birds.
Those of you who just thought, “Well, that’s interesting,” go to the head of the class. The rest of you (you know who you are, with your “ewww” attitude), shame on you.
These patients also need a special antibiotic that is quite expensive. Since there is no money in turtle medicine, manufacturers do not spend their dwindling budgets testing medications on turtles. So our knowledge of safety and efficacy of drugs used for these species, which are considerably different than mammals, is based on research done by chelonian enthusiasts — and most of that research was done more than 30 years ago. The one antibiotic that has been tested in turtles and tortoises is rarely used for humans (in this country) any longer.
We are actually lucky that it is still being produced at all — most companies no longer make drugs once newer versions come on the market. The downside is that this drug is difficult to find and costs about $20 a bottle. Maybe we can get Morgan and Morgan to advocate for the medicinal use of this drug.
Peace River Wildlife Center is a nonprofit organization, dedicated to the care, preservation and protection of Charlotte County’s native wildlife since 1978. Injured, abandoned or orphaned native wild animals are accepted at the center’s care facility (223 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Punta Gorda) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Their home for permanent resident animals at 3400 Ponce de Leon Pkwy, Punta Gorda, is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays. PRWC receives no government funding and relies entirely on private donations. For more info, visit PRWildlife.org, email PeaceRiverWildlife@yahoo.com or call 941-637-3830.
