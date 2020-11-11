With the recent panicked gun purchase phenomenon and the sudden popularity of home defense shotguns, I think we should delve a little deeper into shotgun rounds. And with the upcoming deer season combined with the above, I want to take some time to explain slugs.
Shotguns are called that because they normally fire shot — small round(ish) balls of lead, bismuth or steel, in sizes that range from just above a grain of sand to about the size of a dime. Small pellets are normally called birdshot and big ones are buckshot. It’s self-explanatory; bird shot is for birds and other small game and buckshot is for larger game.
That lead shot, and your shotgun’s choke, is what is responsible for the spread or “pattern” of shot when you shoot it at game animals or at clay targets when shooting sporting clays, trap or skeet.
But you can also get big, nasty single chunks of lead that look like large bullets for your shotgun. These are called slugs. Slugs are used mostly for large game like deer, hogs and bear, but they can also be used for home and personal defense. A slug doesn’t spread like shot, obviously, because it’s one single hunk of metal.
A piece of lead nearly the diameter of your shotgun barrel is pretty impressive. Slugs are much heavier than most rifle bullets, except perhaps those used for dangerous African game. They deliver some impressive wound channels. You do not want to stand in the way of one.
Slugs can get confusing, especially when chokes are involved. A choke is a tapered constriction of a gun barrel at the muzzle end. All shotgun barrels are choked. They are either choked a specific amount from the factory or have removable cylinders that you thread into the end of your shotgun barrel. While explaining chokes is a whole different article, they do apply to slugs, as you will see.
Slugs come in two main types: Sabots and rifled slugs. Most shotguns have a smooth barrel for shooting shot. There is no rifling in a smoothbore shotgun barrel. If you are shooting a smoothbore shotgun, you want rifled slugs. These slugs have angled grooves to grab the inside of the smooth barrel, causing the slug to spin as it exits the barrel.
Now, it’s a common myth that spin will give the slug more accuracy. However, the rifling really doesn’t give a slug enough spin to make it any more accurate. What the spin really does is stabilize the slug and prevent it from tumbling its way to the target. That way it hits front-first, ensuring the terminal performance it was designed for. Tumbling would also cause the slug to lose speed quicker.
The grooves in a rifled slug also allow the projectile to fit through different chokes. If your choke isn’t adjustable, you have a wider range of factory-choked barrels to shoot slugs out of. It’s normally recommended that you use a cylinder or improved cylinder choke with slugs. You can even shoot rifled lead slugs through a full choke, but I wouldn’t press your luck with slugs made of copper or other materials.
You will also see sabot (pronounced “SAY-bo”) slugs. These slugs are wrapped in a plastic sheath, similar to the wad holding the shot in a normal shotgun shell. These are meant to be used with rifled barrels. The plastic sheath will grab the rifling and spin the slug. Unlike the rifled slug, this will spin the slug to increase accuracy. Sabot slugs in a rifled barrel will be more accurate than rifled slugs through a smooth barrel.
Which one is better? Well there is a lot of stuff that can affect that decision. The big one being what kind of barrel your shotgun has. But there are smaller ones, like primer quality and powder level and quality. All other things being the same, I would prefer to shoot sabot slugs from a rifled barrel because of the accuracy. Also, most sabot slugs are a little more powerful than rifled slugs because your barrel seal is better.
Just remember to shoot sabot slugs in a rifled barrel and rifled slugs in a smooth barrel. If you send a rifled slug through a rifled barrel, or a sabot slug through a smoothbore, you’re not going to blow the gun up. You are, however, going to miss — maybe by a lot. So match your slugs to your gun and stop wasting ammo.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
