What do you eat while you’re out on the water? As the Fish Coach, I go out with a lot of different people, and I see all types of nautical noshing habits.
Last year, I fished with a couple who wanted to make every trip on the boat an experience — and that included a dining aspect. They had a propane grill designed to sit in a rod holder, and they told me they usually cooked your standard cookout fare such as burgers or brats.
But they wanted to up their boat lunch game, so we instead grilled fresh-caught Spanish mackerel. It was amazingly good and went surprisingly well with the pineapple slices that we also grilled onboard. (Before the keyboard maritime lawyers come at me, I’m aware that Spanish mackerel have to be landed ashore in whole condition. Google this: “Preparation of fish for immediate consumption on board the vessel from which the fish were caught is not prohibited.”)
Most people aren’t willing to put in that level of effort. A popular choice for folks who want to eat “real food” on the boat is a sub sandwich from Publix (aka the Pub sub). Apparently it has to be from Publix. I have seen dozens of these sandwiches consumed on boats, but I have yet to see someone bring any other brand. Apparently Subway won’t cut it out here.
My buddy Dave Coffee brings cold pizza on the boat. Of course, he runs Luigi’s in Port Charlotte, so he has ready access to a never-ending stream of pizza. I’m pretty sure he eats pizza every day regardless of what his other plans happen to be. No offense to Dave, but if the cheese isn’t all melty, I’m not particularly interested in pizza. But it sure works for him.
Homemade sandwiches are another option. I went out with some guys who always brought what they called “boat sandwiches.” If I’m remembering it correctly, a “boat sandwich” is peanut butter, jelly, bologna and mayo on white bread. They repeatedly offered to share. I repeatedly declined.
Whether your taste is similarly avante garde or more traditional, sandwiches are great because you can more or less keep fishing while you eat. I suggest fillings that can take a little heat, because picking up a sandwich is sure to get a fish to bite, and when you set your sandwich down you might forget it for the next hour. PB&J? Still good. Tuna salad? Now it’s chum.
Most people seem content with snacking, and the less healthy the better. Pringles, Doritos, Lance crackers (Captain’s Wafers, anyone?), and the like seem to get the nod more than Triscuits or raisins. Someone said it’s the salt — they crave it when they’re out there sweating. Maybe. I think it’s mostly an excuse to much on stuff your doctor says you shouldn’t.
Beef jerky is also a big hit. I personally prefer biltong, which has a much better texture than chipped jerky and doesn’t give me heartburn like Slim Jims. But you have to plan ahead and slice it at home. If you’re grabbing snacks at the gas station, biltong is probably off the table.
Some people simply eat nothing. I’m usually on that list. If I’m not fishing, I’m busy rigging for the next spot or trying to figure out what to do next. Food is just not a priority. Besides, I could stand to skip a snack here and there.
No matter what you’re eating (or not), hydration is super important. In current conditions, I suggest a bottle of water every hour to 90 minutes. Every third or fourth bottle, I substitute a sugar-free sports drink. If you’re eating salty foods, you can skip the sports drink — you’re getting plenty of electrolytes.
There are almost unlimited options for boat food, from super simple to gourmet. You do you. Eat, drink and be merry, for tomorrow we have to go back to work.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
