Hunter in the field
Shutterstock photo

TALLAHASSEE — Florida voters next year could decide whether to enshrine a right to hunt and fish in the state Constitution.

House and Senate panels began moving forward March 27 with a proposed constitutional amendment that says, in part, hunting and fishing “shall be preserved forever as a public right and preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife.”


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments