Hunting rifle

Shutterstock photo

You think an AR15 can’t be a hunting rifle? It’s not suitable for every situation, but it works very well for some.

 Shutterstock photo

Fall is coming, and with it hunting season. Probably the most often-asked question is which cartridge is best for hunting. Of course, there’s no one answer, so we get to play Twenty Questions: Where are you hunting, what are you hunting for, etc, etc.

But my favorite hunting question is “Can I hunt with my AR-15?” I always enjoy this one because the anti-gunners are always proclaiming that AR-15s aren’t hunting rifles. They’re killing machines meant for soldiers on a battlefield, and no self-respecting hunter would ever use one.


Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.

