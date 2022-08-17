Fall is coming, and with it hunting season. Probably the most often-asked question is which cartridge is best for hunting. Of course, there’s no one answer, so we get to play Twenty Questions: Where are you hunting, what are you hunting for, etc, etc.
But my favorite hunting question is “Can I hunt with my AR-15?” I always enjoy this one because the anti-gunners are always proclaiming that AR-15s aren’t hunting rifles. They’re killing machines meant for soldiers on a battlefield, and no self-respecting hunter would ever use one.
Well, I do. I hunt with mine all the time. I have harvested numerous hogs with my AR, plus two deer last year (and probably two more this season upcoming). There isn’t any reason you can’t use an AR for hunting. However, as with other smaller calibers, shot placement is crucial. Yes, that’s true when hunting with any caliber, but the importance is greater with small lightweight bullets.
I’ve noticed that people who grew up hunting in this area normally use smaller calibers, such as .22-250, .223 Remington and .243 Winchester. People who began hunting up north and moved down here (such as myself) lean toward .30 caliber chamberings — .30-30 Winchester, .30-06 Springfield, 7mm Remington Magnum and so forth.
Why is that? The size of the game. Deer are generally larger up north. They need to survive hard winters, and a bigger body holds more heat. If you’ve ever tried crawling through one of our swamps down here, you’ll understand why our deer aren’t as big: A smaller frame fits much better.
You don’t need larger calibers to harvest our deer or hogs, but you do need to practice your marksmanship. My motto is “Put it in their ear, and they don’t go anywhere.” The problem with that is most people aren’t quite the marksmen they think they are.
A lot of people seem to think dead-eye aim just comes naturally to every true American. Here’s a secret: It doesn’t. Some people are better than others, but if you want to be a good or great shot, you have to put in the range time.
I’m confident in my shot placement. I’m confident in my equipment. But I know I’m not Carlos Hathcock, and a little common sense goes a long way. I wouldn’t take an ear shot on a running hog or deer. I wouldn’t take a 100-yard ear shot even on an animal standing still. And watch out for anything in between you and the target. A thin twig or vine can easily deflect a little .223 bullet enough to make your ear shot a jaw shot — bad for everybody..
One of the first rifles I purchased when I moved down here was a bolt-action chambered in .308 Winchester. Its main purpose was going to be for hunting. But that’s coming from someone raised in the woods of Pennsylvania. We couldn’t use feeders or bait game animals. We usually trudged through the snow (uphill both ways, of course) looking for deer. We also sat against comfortable trees for a while if we saw lots of deer sign.
But as I hunted more in Florida, I found myself grabbing the AR instead. The longest shot I’ve ever taken down here is 50 yards. The two deer from last year? Both within 20 yards. I’m not making 200-yard shots, so why lug that .308 with a 3-9x40 scope when an AR with a red dot will work just fine? In fact, I sold the .308 to build another AR.
Is 5.56/.223 the best choice for deer and hogs? That’s very subjective. If you’re hunting wide-open fields or pastureland, then a larger caliber with a longer reach is probably better for you. If you’re hunting intermediate forest, an AR carbine might be perfect.
It goes back to that most-asked question: Which cartridge is best for hunting? You need to take a look at what you’re hunting and where you’ll be hunting it. To say that any caliber is the best — or that any caliber has no use — is very closed-minded.
There is no reason you can’t hunt with your AR. Just remember to stay legal, you have to have a five-round magazine, and you must use ammo made for hunting. Don’t be the dingus out there with a 30-round mag full of surplus M855 ammo.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.