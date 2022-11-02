Guns in a safe

If this safe isn’t waterproof, your guns will need prep to ensure they survive a hurricane.

 Shutterstock photo

I wrote this column with Hurricane Ian breathing down our door. Obviously, it would have been good to get this information out before the storm hit — but on the other hand, this is Florida, and there'll be more hurricanes. And with so many new people still moving to the state, they'll need to know what to do. So, what do you do with your guns?

The first thing is to have good documentation of your firearms, just like everything else in your home. This way insurance companies can’t deny coverage for something or low-ball you on price. During Hurricane Charley, the tonneau cover blew off my father's truck and the insurance company said it never existed. We had to comb through digital pictures on all of our computers to find a picture and prove it existed.


Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.

