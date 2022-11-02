I wrote this column with Hurricane Ian breathing down our door. Obviously, it would have been good to get this information out before the storm hit — but on the other hand, this is Florida, and there'll be more hurricanes. And with so many new people still moving to the state, they'll need to know what to do. So, what do you do with your guns?
The first thing is to have good documentation of your firearms, just like everything else in your home. This way insurance companies can’t deny coverage for something or low-ball you on price. During Hurricane Charley, the tonneau cover blew off my father's truck and the insurance company said it never existed. We had to comb through digital pictures on all of our computers to find a picture and prove it existed.
Make sure you have pictures of all of your firearms, ammo and accessories. If you don’t have receipts, you should at least have a spreadsheet or notebook with costs of all of that stuff. This should include the make, model, caliber and serial number of every firearm you own. In case they are lost or stolen in the aftermath, with the serial number a trace can be run on the firearm or they can be reported to law enforcement as missing or stolen.
Now, are you staying or leaving? Be aware that if you have a FloGrown or Salt Life sticker on your vehicle, you’re not allowed back in if you evacuate to another state. OK, maybe if it's a Cat 4 or bigger.
But seriously, if you’re leaving, then you need to make sure your firearms are secure. That means locked in a safe. If you happen to have a weatherproof safe, you’re pretty much good to go. I’d probably give them a good coating of oil and call it a day.
Now, fireproof does not mean weatherproof. Water can still get in. In a safe that's not truly weatherproof, I would consider dry bags for all of my firearms. Layer on a good heavy coat of oil and then put the gun in the bag. While the metal parts of your firearms can handle a little water or be reconditioned in the case of minor corrosion, wooden furniture isn't going to take a couple days of wetness very well.
Pistols are easier because of their size. Again, they get a good coat of oil and then they go in a vacuum bag. The ammo all goes into vacuum bags too. Ammo that gets wet even briefly can cause misfires later, even if you think it's good and dry.
Taking guns with you? You need to ensure that those firearms are legal in the state you are fleeing to. There are plenty of web sites and phone apps that can give you that information in a few clicks. Use them. Running from a hurricane isn’t going to be an excuse for unlawful gun possession in another state. Unfair? Sure it is. Do you want to explain that to a judge, or would it be easier to research and follow the law?
If you decide to stay for the storm, you still need to make sure your firearms are secured. Your house will probably be intact afterward, but that's not guaranteed. Looting after a big storm will be an issue, mostly in the hardest-hit areas. There have been lots of looter arrests following Ian, especially in Lee County. So make sure that anything you’re not using is secured well.
Florida has passed special laws for firearms and evacuations. You are allowed to conceal a firearm on or about your person, with or without a permit, if you are evacuating during a mandatory evacuation.
Two things have to happen for this law to take effect. First, the governor must declare a state of emergency and second, there must be a mandatory evacuation order issued. Remember this only covers you in Florida. Once you leave Florida, the laws of the other state apply. And it's for evacuation purposes only. It doesn’t just magically cover everyone in Florida to carry without a permit.
Hurricanes are scary things. Their paths and effects are impossible to accurately predict. All we can do is try our best to be prepared. If you weren't ready for Ian — well, I bet you'll probably be more ready for the next one, won't you?
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
