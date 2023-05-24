Boca Grande has been famous for silver kings since big game fishing started here over a century ago. It’s nothing like it used to be, but there is still nothing else for like it. When it’s right, it’s awesome — and it was definitely right during the world’s Richest Tarpon Tournament May 17-18.
The tournament saw 21 boats release 137 tarpon over six hours of fishing. That’s an average of one fish an hour per boat. Capt. Charlie Coleman on the Pass Time, with his son as first mate, took first place with 12 fish. He also placed second in the other two recent tournaments. Congratulations to the captain and crew.
I was spoiled fishing here before it got so popular. I don’t like the aggressive congestion some of today’s tarpon fishing has become. But the action still sparks my adrenaline, and I still love the action and acrobatics of silver kings. There is nothing else like it. I’m hooked forever.
I had an old friend call and request to go tarpon fishing. Alan has fished with me since 1986, so I couldn’t say no. While I wasn’t sure of what to expect, our trip was awesome. We didn’t get any boatside, but we did enjoy plenty of action.
Our local waters are beautiful, and you need to see the clarity for yourself to appreciate it. Watching the tarpon schools play with this visibility is exciting in itself. When they do cooperate and bite, the acrobatics will blow your mind. We had one fish almost reach orbit heights, at least 20 feet airborne.
We fished our Gulf beach waters, idling along until we spotted happy fish. Let me explain happy fish. They are at ease and not pushed by aggressive boats. They mill around slowly and are not slapping their tails splashing around.
Sometimes they are stationary, circling with only their tails piercing the surface. Other situations discover them loafing along north or south at a leisurely pace. The closer and harder you pursue them, the faster they run! When they get nervous, the bite slows and stops.
If they are aggravated, you’re too close and need to back off. Give them time and space to calm down again. If you see someone working a school of fish, allow them to continue. If you try to crowd in, it messes everything up for both of you. I’ll say it again: Unhappy fish don’t bite.
Smart, considerate anglers observe and wait their turn. If the fish are feeding, the first boat will hook up and then you can try your luck. Aggressive harassment of fish and other boaters only messes up your opportunity to hook up. It won’t make you popular, either. Believe me, you’ll be remembered for the wrong reasons.
When setting up, try to stay off the exact line fish are traveling. Position your boat so you can cast to them without disrupting their travel pattern, whatever it is. Every time you disrupt their natural behaviors, fish get spookier. Harassment only breeds frustration. Take the time to create a game plan to get close enough to cast near them, but not disturb their movements.
If they’re daisy-chaining, leave them alone until they start moving along the beach again. Casting into happy stationary fish will usually blow them up, ruining your opportunity. They will not settle down again soon. Be careful to maximize your chances and get the job done.
Nothing is more exciting than an acrobatic silver king on your line, drag screaming with skyward jumps, then splashing back into electric blue-green water. It’s a memory you will cherish forever. The brilliant contrast in color and amazing action is what we live for. It’s why we chase those silver kings.
P.S. — Friday morning I kidnapped my buddy Mason, and he had two leadered by 7:09 a.m. Crabs work. It’s great when things fall into place.
Remember, you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
