Tarpon

A tarpon at boatside just prior to release.

 Photo provided by Capt. Van Hubbard

Boca Grande has been famous for silver kings since big game fishing started here over a century ago. It’s nothing like it used to be, but there is still nothing else for like it. When it’s right, it’s awesome — and it was definitely right during the world’s Richest Tarpon Tournament May 17-18.

The tournament saw 21 boats release 137 tarpon over six hours of fishing. That’s an average of one fish an hour per boat. Capt. Charlie Coleman on the Pass Time, with his son as first mate, took first place with 12 fish. He also placed second in the other two recent tournaments. Congratulations to the captain and crew.


   

Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.

