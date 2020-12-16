One of the big complaints about Charlotte Harbor is how dark the water can be. When the rivers flow and bring the tea-colored tannins with them, it definitely makes seeing into the water more difficult. But now that the daily rains are behind us for the next several months, the waters will be getting a lot clearer. Take a ride just about anywhere in the Harbor system and you can see that change is already well underway.
Many of you are probably very happy about that. But like many of the things we might wish for, there is a downside.
First, the good: You can see the bottom, and all the contours there. You can find all the deeper and shallower spots with ease, enabling you to identify fish highways and travel lanes, which you can then come back to and fish from a reasonable distance. You can see where you can safely take your boat, building your map of where to not run aground. You can see whether the bottom is grass, mud, algae or shell.
Now, the bad: In clear water, you can see the fish much more plainly. I know, that sounds good — but think for a second. If you can see them, they can see you. When the water was stained, it hid a lot of our little mistakes. If we got too close to the fish or used overly heavy leader, it wasn’t as noticeable. Now, small stuff matters. Small stuff will cost you fish.
So the key to catching fish and not just seeing them is to avoid making mistakes. Here’s a list of things to watch out for.
Anchor farther away
It seems pretty obvious, but a lot of folks forget it when they’re on the water: The farther you are from the fish, the less likely they are to notice that you’re there. Getting close enough to see the veins on the mangrove leaves might be OK when the water looks like black coffee, but it’s not going to work now. Whether it’s trees, docks or bridges, back off and don’t spook the fish you’re trying to catch.
Longer casts
This goes along with staying farther back, but it’s difficult for a lot of people. A few tips: All other things being equal, longer rods and lighter line will allow longer casts. Use the rod to help you — learning to load the rod instead of just lobbing means you’ll cast farther with less effort. Cast with enough weight. A shrimp on a jighead will throw farther than one on a plain hook.
Lighter leader
This is the time of year I switch back to less-visible fluorocarbon. Monofilament is cheaper, but in clear conditions its higher visibility makes it a liability and costs you bites. Although fluoro is less visible, it’s not invisible. I’d suggest 30-pound test, but I’m also willing to drop down to 25 or even 20 if I think it’s turning fish off. With lighter leader, you’ve got to be vigilant and check it after every fish (or snag).
Try funky colors
In dark water, brightly colored lures are often used to increase visibility. The conventional wisdom is that in clear water, you should switch to lighter, more natural colors. Sometimes that’s a great plan. But when it’s not working, hot colors are a good backup plan. Bright pink, fluorescent chartreuse, hot orange, and any combination of the above (fire tiger, electric chicken, etc.) have proven themselves in our clear winter waters.
Go overboard
Being stealthy in a boat is hard. The trolling motor makes noise. Little waves slapping up against the hull make noise. Walking around on deck makes noise. Hatches make noise. But walking around the shallows is much quieter. Anchoring the boat and walking 100 yards away means the fish won’t associate you with that big noisy thing.
The water can be chilly, so be prepared for that. In most cases, full waders are overkill, but they can keep you dry and warm. Make sure of two things before climbing out: The boat really needs to stay where you put it, and have a plan for getting back in.
Topwater all day
When our water is clear, it’s also cool. When the water is cool, fish will feed more aggressively later in the day when they’ve warmed up a little. The usual rule on topwaters is to fish them early, but in these conditions they can be more effective later. No matter what time, work on a slow retrieve. If it’s back to you 30 seconds after your cast, that was way to quick. It should take a minute or three, and don’t be afraid to give it looong pauses.
Shallow next to deep
Fish always like depth choices, but now they’re even more important. Shallow water warms faster, but deep water holds onto heat longer. So the fish will move to deeper areas at night and then into shallower areas to bask after sunrise. You can fish the deeper areas early, but you’ll want to go slow. Dragging the lure or bait across the bottom is usually a better plan than hopping or twitching it.
There are a lot of other things that can help you hook more wintertime fish, but unfortunately I’m out of space. We’ll be talking more about this all winter, though, both in the magazine and on the radio show. Don’t miss an edition!
Robert Lugiewicz is the manager of Fishin’ Frank’s Bait & Tackle and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. For more information about the shop or for local fishing tips, call 941-625-3888 or visit FishinFranks.com.
