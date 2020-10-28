Stringers are not the greatest tool for holding Southwest Florida fish between the time they’re caught and when it’s time to quit fishing for the day. One reason that stringers come up short is that there are quite a few things swimming around in our coastal waters which will regard a tired fish tethered to a stringer as an easy meal.
While this is a common scenario with sharks, there are other species that can rob a stringer — a lesson I learned one day way back in the 1970s at Riviera Marina on Alligator Creek in Punta Gorda.
While I was waiting to get live shrimp from the bait tanks sited adjacent to the boat ramp, I watched an old guy who had just returned from a fishing trip in a small aluminum boat. He beached the boat on the ramp, flipped a stringer of trout over the side and walked up to the parking lot to get his vehicle and trailer.
While he was gone, his entire boat gave a couple of wrenching lurches, the reason for which was revealed when he came back to put his boat on the trailer. He backed the trailer down the ramp, went aboard the boat and hauled his stringer of trout out of the water. But there were no fish remaining, and several of the safety pin fish holders were straightened right out.
Seems there was a hefty goliath grouper living under the dock. He’d been fed a lot of dead shrimp culled from the bait tank, but those are just snacks and he wasn’t above robbing a stringer now and again.
On a side note, there was a locally famous batch of really big snook living there too. People would go to the marina and buy live shrimp from the bait tank just to feed to those snook.
But stringer-robbing is not a Florida-only problem — it can happen “up north” too. My daughter Elissa and I were on a tent-camping canoe trip in Ontario. One morning, we caught two fat walleye — the perfect makings for a campsite dinner for two later that evening.
One problem: It was very early in the morning, and we had no coolers or even any ice along on that trip. So I hung the two walleyes on a long rope stringer and paddled back to camp with the two fish trailing along behind the canoe like puppies tugging against a leash.
Once ashore, I tied the stringer to a shoreside tree and watched as the fish settled nearly to the bottom in about two feet of crystal clear water, sitting upright and slowly finning to hold position. We then took off in the canoe for a day of exploring and fishing, happy to know that the pressure to catch fish was off since our dinner was already assured.
And of course, when we returned we found our dinner plans were spoiled. Our two walleye had turned into a single fish and only a jawbone from the other. When the camping trip ended a few days later, we related the story to our outfitters. They got into a spirited discussion among themselves about whether the culprit was more likely to have been a snapping turtle or a mink. We’ll never know for sure.
Stringers may not be a great choice for holding fish in local waters. But I have used them while wade fishing, since there aren’t many other fish storage options for a wading angler. This always makes me nervous, since there are plenty of sharks in Charlotte Harbor. I use a very long rope stringer in an attempt to keep my catch as far away from myself as possible.
Sometimes the fish don’t play along with this strategy. I have had strung redfish swim between my legs many times. And even though I hope that a hungry bull shark would bite through the rope, I always tie the stringer to my belt with a quick-release knot. If something big and bad wants my fish, I can disconnect myself before I’m dragged away. At least, that’s my theory — but I really don’t know whether I’d have the wherewithal to reach around behind me, find the tag end on my release knot, and be able to tug it open while being jerked around like a pull toy.
Wade fishing definitely puts you in the mix with everything else in the food chain. I recall a story that was told at a redfish tournament weigh-in back in the ‘90s. A wading angler had been dropped off for the day by his team somewhere on the backside of Cayo Costa.
This practice is prohibited by most tournaments these days, but back then it was a common practice that allowed a three- or four-person tournament team to spread out and fish multiple flats or shorelines over a wide area. But if something went amiss, a solo angler couldn’t expect any help from his team for hours. Remember, we weren’t carrying cell phones in those days.
This particular angler found himself being checked out by a pretty big and very inquisitive alligator. Yes, alligators do sometimes cruise around in the salty water down there. I don’t know exactly how big this gator was, but even a medium-sized alligator will command your attention when you’re wading thigh-deep and some important parts of your anatomy are right at his jaw level.
Our intrepid fisherman felt threatened enough that he climbed up into the branches of an overhanging mangrove tree, where he ended up waiting for quite a while. The hopeful gator stayed under him until the rest of his team eventually returned with the boat and scared it away.
Next time: Better options for holding fish.
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
