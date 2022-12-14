Hurricane Ian did a real number on Southwest Florida. Many of my favorite birding spots have been hit hard — none worse than the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge on Sanibel Island. I don't know long it will be before we can go back for a leisurely trip on Wildlife Drive. Until then, at least I have my memories.
It was a perfect Florida winter day. The sun was shining, the temperature was in the mid 70s, and we were on our way — hi-ho, hi-ho — to one of the world’s favorite refuges. This was Don Rippeon’s and my trip to organize for VABA.
Don is in charge of making certain the tide is right. This means we absolutely have to be at the J.N. Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge for a morning low tide.
We don’t wait until we arrive at a destination to start looking for birds. The long trip to Ding produced a few sightings of sandhill cranes, red-shouldered hawks, many ospreys and their nests, plus wood storks, great egrets and white ibises in the ditches. Going over the causeway to the island, we noted gulls and terns too far off to identify to species.
After a quick stop at the rest area, we proceeded to the first large area: Tarpon Bay. I was happy to see a large expanse of exposed mud flats. No matter how many times we go to Ding, the excitement is the same as we wait to see what treasures low tide will bring to us.
We piled out of the van with great anticipation and set up scopes to scan the area. There were hundreds and hundreds of birds scattered along the distant waterscape. It is necessary to have a birding scope to assay the distant birds; otherwise, we would just be looking at small dots in the distance.
Immediately a yellow-crowned night heron was spotted and another found on the opposite side of the road. One lone roseate spoonbill entranced our group. There were many great egrets, white ibises, tri-colored herons, little blue herons and great blue herons.
We spent quite a bit of time at this first stop — there were so many birds. I was delighted that our first-time birder Antoinette was treated to a great birding experience. Diane and I watched a reddish egret do its unique dance on one side of the road, then fly over to the Tarpon Bay side and dance some more.
Ducks were identified through the scope. We sighted some buffleheads, a few northern shovelers and a blue-winged teal. We also spotted some semi-palmated plovers, killdeer, black-bellied plovers and dunlin.
We had to move on to the next stop, as we were fearful the tide would rush in and the flats would disappear under water. Once again, we sighted hundreds of birds, mostly the same waders. We also sighted laughing gulls and a lone ring-billed gull nearby, eating some strange slimy things he was digging out of the mud.
One of our eagle-eyed birders sighted a pin dot in the trees across the water, which turned out to be a belted kingfisher. Several magnificent frigate birds glided by overhead. I really admire the beautiful silhouette of these birds. On the opposite side of the road, a small group of cormorants set up command, evidently taking their morning snooze. In the very far distance, we sighted an osprey near its nest drying its wings.
Our next stop brought two huge flocks of magnificent white pelicans. The lone brown pelican in their midst made it convenient to point out the size difference of these two species. We also had a friendly little snowy egret walking back and forth across the road. He was holding up traffic but certainly did not seem to care. We added a black-crowned night heron to the list and spotted a flock of willets with a lone yellowlegs in the center of the flock. With the scope, we found a small group of pied-billed grebes in the distance.
The tide was coming up, so our wonderful birding experience was coming to an end. As we exited the refuge, I spotted an American kestrel basking in the sunlight at the top of a tree. Don had to back up so all of the birders could get a glimpse of our beautiful exit bird.
We drove back to the welcome center so those with the shopping gene could fulfill their desire and those needing the facility could fulfill their need. I can’t tell a lie — I have a new Ding Darling visor and I bought my other half a new Ding Darling hat to commemorate this beautiful day.
Off we went to the Island Cow, one of our favorite places to have a fun lunch on Sanibel. We had some great laughs and a wonderful fun day with a terrific group of birding pals.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
