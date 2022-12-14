Pelican comparison

Wading birds are a big draw at Ding Darling, but pelicans are also popular. Here we have a brown pelican on the right and a larger American white pelican on the left.

 WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive

Hurricane Ian did a real number on Southwest Florida. Many of my favorite birding spots have been hit hard — none worse than the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge on Sanibel Island. I don't know long it will be before we can go back for a leisurely trip on Wildlife Drive. Until then, at least I have my memories.

It was a perfect Florida winter day. The sun was shining, the temperature was in the mid 70s, and we were on our way — hi-ho, hi-ho — to one of the world’s favorite refuges. This was Don Rippeon’s and my trip to organize for VABA.


Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.

