We love spending time in our RV and plan almost every trip around it. However, there are some trips where time is a factor, and we are not able to go in the RV.
A month ago, I traveled up to Cleveland for my niece’s wedding. It wasn’t really a vacation; just a quick weekend visit simply for the wedding — so it wouldn’t have been a practical trip for the RV. Nevertheless, the drive up through the mountains in north Georgia would have been nice to see through the motorhome windshield.
We have another trip ahead of us, and although it also includes wedding, we decided to take some extra time and go visit my wife’s nephew in Massachusetts. From there, we’ll head over to Wisconsin to see my nephew get married. By the way, the kids on my side of the family did a really poor job of planning out their wedding dates, considering most of us are not in the same state, but I digress.
Because we are visiting multiple states in a relatively short amount of time, we decided to fly in order to save time and still spend as long as we can in each place. Both areas we’re going are beautiful, and the trip should be fun.
But it’s really feeling like a lost opportunity to use the RV. I would love to park the RV on a lakeside site in Massachusetts. Based on the pictures of the area we will be visiting, the scenery would have been awesome to take in from the RV — whether driving or parked.
No worries though. We still have a trip to Okeechobee in September, plus another five days there in November. If we are lucky enough to pull it off, we’ll get a week around Christmas where we can run off to some place we haven’t yet been. I know that’s a chilly time of year in most areas, but even if we only go to the east coast of Florida we’ll have a good time.
Next year will be interesting. I have a fishing tournament up in South Carolina in April. Hopefully, the weather will warm up a little bit by then, and we can go and not have to worry about things freezing up on us. That’s always my biggest fear when traveling north during the cooler months. But then again, I’m not sure I want to be in the RV during cold weather.
Long trips are going to have to wait a while. Missy and I have a few years to go until retirement. But once we get there, we will be planning our first serious trip. I can us spending a month on the road, maybe more. By then, it will be well-deserved and very much needed. We’re currently working long hours, since the goal is everything paid off (including the RV) by the time we get to retirement.
It’s safe to say that traveling in the RV is always our first choice. Right now, we take the trips as we can get them. We will even force a weekend trip in there if we have to, just to get away. Since we bought the RV, our motto is, “We’ve got it; we might as well use it.” Travel safe, my fellow RVers, and hopefully you are getting the use out of your RV even more than we are.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
