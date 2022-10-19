Hurricane Ian made a mess of the area, but the birds returned almost immediately — including some of our winter visitors such as this black-and-white warbler. Leafless trees have made it a lot easier to spot them, too.
We were getting ready to endure Hurricane Ian in our little villa in north Englewood. Our storm shutters were installed and the hurricane screen across the lanai was closed. We were prepared with water, food, candles, batteries for the radio, and a small generator to keep the fridge going. No, we were not leaving, even though the family was badgering us to leave for hours before the 'cane.
The winds started blowing and the noise was overwhelming. Soon the electricity went off and the candles were lit. Our metal shutters were clapping under the stress of 155-mph winds. I was fearful they were going to be ripped off and our windows blown in.
We listened to Ian’s rage for seven hours. I knew everyone around us was going through the same thing. Our little fur baby, Maggie Malone, had her ears back for hours. This is what she does when she is stressed. We had planned our walk-in closet to be the place to go to if the windows blew out.
Finally, after hours of stress, the wind died down. Folks started peeking out to see what was around them. We quickly realized the landscape in our community was going to be extremely different. Trees and shrubs were uprooted everywhere. Random items were in our yard from who knows where.
However, we were blessed and had little destroyed. We only had vegetation damage and we spent a day trying to save the shrubs. Our backyard was once thick with oaks and pine trees. Now the only trees standing across the back property were pine trees looking quite straggly, but standing tall.
The first thing I did was put the bird feeders back out. Of course, I would do this. In one minute, a dozen bird were at the feeders. Cardinals, blue jays, tufted titmice, mourning doves, ground doves, a brown thrasher, mockingbirds and common grackles all flocked to the backyard. Several days later, the hummingbirds and the gray catbirds showed up.
A raccoon took off with my suet holder with fresh no melt suet. I didn't see it, but what else can unhook a well-placed hook high on a pole? A bewildered squirrel was sitting on a branch just looking around. I also looked around for downed nests. I didn't find any, but if I had I would have just placed them back in any upright tree.
Family and friends in Cape Coral are living in devastation. Our family had flooding and have lost their cars and cannot live in their house. Others lost their homes completely. The mounting sadness and despair we have felt for everyone has made our hearts ache.
We are deeply saddened for those who have lost loved ones. I know there is a sense of desperation and frustration at this time for many. We are gathering clothing and other articles to donate, and hope others will do the same. I hope that we all can extend help and kindness at this difficult time.
While driving around to check on friends we could not contact, we have personally seen much of the destruction. It is overwhelming and absolutely heartbreaking. It will be a long time coming back, but Floridians can do this with help from all.
I did notice that many of the Florida native trees are left standing, while nonnative plants and trees are uprooted. When it's time for replanting, this may be a message to remember. Many of the native sabal palms were unscathed. We have forests now devoid of oak trees while pine trees are still standing. (Editor's note: 2004's Hurricane Charley was much less kind to pine trees and snapped many in half. Why they withstood Ian better is a mystery to me.)
I am gathering clothing and shoes for those who have lost everything. We will then donate to a church or organization that will give these items to people and not sell them. I have other items to donate to organizations that will raise money for their dogs and cats.
Our birding trips are put on hold, as many of the local sites were damaged and need reconstruction. We will have some impromptu trips which will be announced by email; contact me if you want to be on the list. I am confident that Florida will come back as strong as ever — actually, better. There are many things that can be learned from this devastating hurricane to improve construction and landscaping techniques.
But most of all remember to be kind and patient. Support our small businesses as they will be struggling. Buy American and from local businesses. Deal with local contractors if you can; some of those who are from out of the area are here to prey on the unwary. Be aware, be patient and be kind. Blessings to you all.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
