The warblers are back

Hurricane Ian made a mess of the area, but the birds returned almost immediately — including some of our winter visitors such as this black-and-white warbler. Leafless trees have made it a lot easier to spot them, too.

 Shutterstock photo

We were getting ready to endure Hurricane Ian in our little villa in north Englewood. Our storm shutters were installed and the hurricane screen across the lanai was closed. We were prepared with water, food, candles, batteries for the radio, and a small generator to keep the fridge going. No, we were not leaving, even though the family was badgering us to leave for hours before the 'cane.

The winds started blowing and the noise was overwhelming. Soon the electricity went off and the candles were lit. Our metal shutters were clapping under the stress of 155-mph winds. I was fearful they were going to be ripped off and our windows blown in.


Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments