Birders have an easy time identifying birds when they call out their own names. One of the best and clearest is the call of the bobwhite, which travels far through the fields and woods. “Bob-bob-WHITE” is one of the most distinguishable calls you’ll hear.
My old birding group would chuckle when we heard this call because we all knew someone named Bob White. He was a guy we relied on when we did our birding migration trips to Cape May, New Jersey. But then, of course, we would have to find the bird. If we didn’t actually see it, we’d have to list it as a heard bird (and those barely count).
Who else makes identification easy? Well, the chickadee surely helps us out with its chattering “Chick-a dee-dee-dee.” We northern transplants to Florida mostly sighted the black-capped chickadee in the northeastern region of the U.S. — there aren’t a whole lot of chickadees here, though we spot a few.
We can usually call the chickadee in to see it by pishing. Pishing is making a string of unusual noises such as tongue clicking and sucking that attracts the bird to come see who is there. To make it more fun, any non-birders around us wind up staring at us wondering why we are making strange sounds.
The yellow-shafted flicker is another easy bird to ID if hopefully it is calling “Flicka, flicka, flicka.” This is kind of like a Boston accent but still recognizable. On the east coast we mainly see the YSF, however, we do get to see the more rare and less sighted red-shafted flicker once in a while.
During the winter, we see lots of eastern phoebes here in Florida. Though not too hard to spot, we are more likely to hear it announce its presence with the “Fee-bee-bee” call which every seasoned birder recognizes in a second.
The whippoorwill is another bird that calls its name. They are nocturnal feeders and many folks complain that this bird keeps them up all hours of the night. These birds will start foraging shortly after sunset and continue to hunt for insects until it’s too dark to see. At first light, you can hear them again as they are back hunting for insects at dawn. Who needs an alarm clock?
The chuck-wills-widow sometimes is mistaken for the related whippoorwill, but listen closely. Whippoorwills have three syllables in their call; chucks have four. They are similar in appearance, but really you aren’t likely to see either unless they’re on the wing. They have truly excellent camouflage.
The killdeer is a ground-nesting plover that lives mostly in dry upland areas. Frequently you will see it feigning a broken wing to attract people away from their nest. You may also hear the very high-pitched call: “Killdeer, killdeer, killdeer.”
This common little bird lays eggs in the most ridiculous places. My friend and I almost ran over a nest in the middle of a bike path. If you come across an egg in such a predicament, you can move it to the side and hope all will be well.
Who have you heard recently that call their name? There are other birds around the world that will tell you their names. The chachalaca was named after the call it makes, as was the cuckoo. They both have very distinct calls. I first heard a chachalaca on my first trip to Tobago. I actually thought someone was in great pain as this bird screams its name. The towhee is another bird with a recognizable name call. It is a bit slower than most so, it is quite easy to hear.
It just goes to show that if you’re going to be a birdwatcher, it pays to be a bird listener too. Open your eyes and your ears, and have fun out there.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
