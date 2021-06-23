Sawfish might just be the most odd-looking creatures found in Charlotte Harbor. Well, that’s if you don’t include some of the fishermen we’ve spotted. Propriety precludes a detailed description of some of the skimpy attire we’ve seen that barely succeeds in covering parts of bodies (both male and female) that really should be hidden from view. And at the opposite extreme some sun-protective fishing outfits look like a bandage-wrapped Egyptian mummy has been draped in a burka to ensure that not one skin cell is exposed to sunlight.
But back to sawfish, which are odd-looking creatures that seem like the result of a three-way cross between a shark, a stingray and a set of hedge clippers. Smalltooth sawfish are native to Southwest Florida, but the population crashed several decades ago. They became so scarce it was feared they would become extinct.
Protection from harvest and protection of sawfish habitat have resulted in a bit of a comeback in sawfish numbers, and now they are being encountered more and more frequently by anglers. In particular, large sawfish are sometimes caught in the spring by shark fishermen who fish cutbait on the bottom in deeper portions of the Harbor.
These are not small fish. Sawfish aren’t really considered large until they exceed 10 feet in length. We caught and released an estimated 14-footer a few weeks ago. That’s a seriously big animal.
There are a few things to know if you hook a sawfish. First, it’s illegal to harvest the fish or even to remove it from the water. Second, a panicky sawfish is likely to start whipping its head from side to side, so be really careful about reaching in close to those sawteeth when unhooking the animal.
And lastly, FWC researchers really need information on sawfish that are captured and released. So please call the FWC sawfish hotline at 1-844-472-9347 to report the details of any sawfish you encounter.
Red grouper
If you fish in Gulf waters, there are things happening in Key West this afternoon that could affect you: The Gulf Council is scheduled to take action on red grouper today. More specifically, the allocation of Gulf of Mexico red grouper between the commercial and recreational fisheries is being reviewed.
For many years, that allocation has been approximately 76 percent for the commercial industry and 24 percent for recreational anglers. Those allocations were set many years ago based on estimates of the historical landings of both fishing sectors.
But recent updates to those estimates indicate that recreational landings had probably been undercounted for years. The newer data indicates that the split between commercial fishermen and recreational anglers should be closer to 60/40 (59.3/40.7, to be precise). If the Gulf Council agrees to make this change, then the recreational fishery for red grouper in the Gulf of Mexico will be allowed to harvest more red grouper each year.
Because there are currently concerns about the health of our red grouper stock, it’s unlikely that a larger allocation would result in an increased bag limit. But a larger allocation would make it less likely that the red grouper season would close before year’s end. Or, if the season does need to close early, the larger allocation would result in a later closure date. So keep your fingers crossed that the allocation shift gets approved.
Red tide
I almost hate to mention it, but red tide seems to be nearly gone from Charlotte Harbor. As of this writing, there was a bit of it in the Placida/Englewood area and a medium-strength bloom in Tampa Bay. This can change quickly, so don’t fuss at me if the situation is different by the time these words are published.
There is no shortage of opinions about what causes red tide but the reality is that red tide blooms are currently impossible to predict. We simply don’t know enough about red tide to be able to say when a bloom is imminent, when one should go away, how intense a bloom will become, or just about anything else.
But we do know that red tide doesn’t thrive in fresh water, and we think that Florida’s rainy season is now getting underway. This should mean that the Peace and Myakka rivers will soon be running fuller and harder, and the resulting outbound flow of fresh water should help to keep red tide out of middle and upper Charlotte Harbor. I hope.
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
