Provided by the IFA
Due to a fishing ban that includes both redfish and spotted sea trout along Florida’s southwest coast, the IFA Redfish Tours have moved the event scheduled for Punta Gorda to Steinhatchee, Florida. The dates for each event will remain unchanged.
“Due to the damage from the extended red tide in Southwest Florida, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission decided to extend the ban on snook and redfish and added sea trout to the list as well,” said IFA Tournament Director Keith Green. “Steinhatchee has quality fishing with top-notch flats and friendly locals. It will be a great substitute for our Punta Gorda event.”
The tournaments serve as the final season events for the Florida West division of the 2019 IFA Redfish Tour Presented by Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s and IFA Kayak Fishing Tour. The dates are set for August 24-25.
The IFA Redfish Tour Presented by Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s will begin its activities on Friday, August 23, with tournament registration from 5-7 p.m. at Sea Hag Marina (322 Riverside Dr., Steinhatchee, FL 32359) with the captain’s meeting following registration. Anglers will launch at safe light on Saturday, August 24, from the marina and return to the marina for the weigh-in. Check-in times will be assigned at Friday’s captain’s meeting.
Competitors in the IFA Kayak Fishing Tour will have registration from 6-7 p.m. with captains meeting to follow on Saturday, August 24, at Sea Hag Marina. Anglers will launch Sunday, August 25, from the location of their choice with the weigh-in set for 3 p.m. at Sea Hag Marina.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.