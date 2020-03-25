There are two components to good casting: Distance and accuracy. If you have neither, you have a problem. If you have one but not the other, you can fish — but you'll be more successful overall if you have both.
Achieving maximum casting distance is a lot easier with the right tackle. Things that help include a long, fast-action rod; small-diameter line; a full (but not overfilled) reel spool; and a reel with a smooth spool lip. Generally, a 7- or 7.5-foot rod is about right. I use braided line for casting applications, with 10- or 15-pound test for general inshore fishing, 30 for larger fish around heavier structure (read that as “bridge snook fishing”), and 65 for tarpon and sharks.
It's also helpful to throw the right amount of weight. Most rods will have a suggested lure weight range printed right on the blank. A bait or lure at the upper end of this range will probably get you the longest casting distances.
There are many styles of casting. You'll probably get your best distance with an overhead cast. Use the springiness of your rod to help. Look over your shoulder before you cast; that way you can be confident you won't snag anything behind you. Swing the rod back over your shoulder to about the 10 o'clock position, let it load, and then swing it forward to about 2 o'clock and let the line go. Follow through with the rod to about 3 o'clock.
If you don't know how to tell when the rod loads, then do this: With your bail closed, swing the rod back over your shoulder. Don't move it forward. Did you feel the bounce when the weight of the lure tugged your rodtip down? That was the point at which the rod was loaded. That's the momentum you want to use to carry the lure forward. Swing it back and forth a few times until you get the feel, then try a cast.
It seems silly to say, but the wind can make a huge difference in your casts. Throwing directly downwind will make a cast much longer, but it can be hard to control exactly where it lands. I've seen people cast over the top of the mangroves instead of hitting the gap between the leaves and the water. If you must cast directly into wind, try to keep your bait lower to the water. There's no such thing as “casting below the wind,” but high casts get carried off-course more easily.
With distance getting better, you need to work on accuracy. Get a hula hoop and lay it on the lawn. Walk about 30 feet away, then turn and cast into it. (By the way, you can get practice plugs that are heavy enough, but made of soft plastic with no hooks. Ask at the tackle shop.) If you make it in the circle, super. Back off 10 feet and try again. Keep backing off until you can make that cast from as far away as you need to cast on the water.
Now, move that hoop around. Cast from different angles. Cast into, across and with the wind. Cast with the sun in your eyes and over your shoulder. If you're making it every time, try a smaller target. Paper plates work well, or you can try to land your cast inside a 5-gallon bucket.
How about casting under mangroves and docks? It's a neat trick that you really ought to know. Take two 5-gallon buckets lay something long and rigid between them (a wooden plank is ideal). Stand back 15 feet and cast under the plank. You'll find an overhand cast won't do it — you have to cast sidearm. This may be easier if you hold the rod sideways.
When it gets too easy, increase the distance. When that gets too easy, swap the buckets for paint cans.
Will you look like an idiot casting all around your yard. Yes, you will. So what? If the neighbors start watching, invite them to take part. Make bets. It's good fun — and it will erase a lot of your frustrations out on the water.
