As many of our readers know, I own a boating education school. Since opening my business two years ago, I have revised my boating education course curriculum six times. My desire to always improve comes from 30 years of submarine training.
As I sat at my computer and began to outline revision six, I started to have second thoughts about adding a topic on our ecosystem. I weighed the risks associated with adding a subject that could be viewed as contentious to those students who don’t see things the way I do. But I reminded myself that deviating from who I am, and how I’ve lived my life thus far, would be a huge mistake. Staying true to my core values of integrity, courage and commitment are the foundations that made me who I am today.
As I pecked away at the keyboard, I reminded myself that it’s mandatory to have the integrity to tell the truth and not embellish the material. It’s compulsory to have the courage to teach what may be viewed as unpopular. And finally, I’m committed to tell my students (and my readers) what the future of our waterways may look like without each of us making some changes.
I would like to preface this column as follows: I’m not a scientist. I don’t work for the government. I’m not an aquatic engineer. I don’t speak for others. And I’m not writing this to start a heated discussion or point fingers if it happens to conflict with the way you see things. I’m also not suggesting that you’re to blame if you live in a particular area that has altered our estuary.
I am, however, a member of our community who has spent the last 40-plus years of his life on the water all over the world. As a local resident, I’m very concerned about our environment. Over the past 10 years, I’ve observed some obvious changes to our estuaries and Gulf. These changes have negatively affected water quality, all sorts of sea creatures, and the quality of life in Southwest Florida.
As a business owner, I recognize the many water-centric businesses in our area depend on a pristine estuary to provide an enjoyable experience for their customers. The changes that have taken place have also had an adverse effect on the livelihoods of those who depend on clean water for a living.
I believe the data in this column to be historically accurate. I have obtained it by conducting my own research and by having conversations with local residents whose families have lived in this area for well over 100 years. I have included my own hypothesis as to how or why we are seeing such a severe degradation of our water quality.
Our current water conditions are a culmination of poor choices, both past and present, by many different groups and organizations living and working in our surrounding communities. There are literally dozens of factors coming into play that are affecting our estuaries. For instance, I do not believe the discharges from Lake Okeechobee are the single cause for our lingering red tide situation. Instead, it’s been driven by decisions made as far back as the 1800s.
The most meaningful started circa 1915, when advertising entrepreneur Barron Collier agreed to bankroll the construction of the Tamiami Trail. To truly comprehend how the decision to build this road and two others affected our estuaries, you will need to take a few minutes and study NOAA Chart 11426 (which you can do online at https://bit.ly/38TxjSp). Once you have studied just how many tributaries once flowed through these areas, you can trace the routes of U.S.41, S.R. 776 and S.R. 771 with your finger.
If you look carefully, you will see how these roads have blocked or disrupted the natural flows of the Myakka and Peace Rivers. All of these rivers have (or had) a plethora of tributaries that should be flowing through marshes that act as filters to help clean the water that eventually flows to Charlotte Harbor. Without a doubt, we have unintentionally created near-perfect artificial dams that have all but stopped the natural flow of water from these rivers and their tributaries.
Add new home developments, artificial canals and bodies of water controlled by locks, and we have delivered a knockout blow to Mother Nature’s grand plan to keep our ecosystem healthy. I believe there is a direct correlation between our lingering red tide and the reduced flushing capabilities of less water flow that continues to have a direct impact on our water quality.
Now, let’s fast forward to circa 1960 and the construction of the Boca Grande Causeway. The construction of this bridge cut off a significant flow of water to Placida Harbor and Gasparilla Sound and eventually to Lemon Bay. The engineers had forecast this prior to its construction.
Before the causeway, the area had an unrestricted flow of water from Eldred’s Marina to Uncle Henry’s Marina. It was one of the most productive scallop beds in Southwest Florida and boasted a diverse selection of marine mollusks. You can view many of the locally harvested shells at the Johann Fust Community Library in Boca Grande. It makes me sad to see what was once so plentiful in these estuaries and the Gulf.
The next blow to our environment came from the Army Corps of Engineers a few years later. It was then that the Army Corps began dredging what is now the Intracoastal Waterway. During dredging operations, the material that was dredged out formed islands such as Bird Island, Three Sisters and a vast number of other spoil areas in and around Little Gasparilla, Don Pedro and Knight Islands.
Each of these diversions have contributed to a severe restriction of the natural water flow that once existed through these areas. Adding yet another blow to this area was the decision to fill in the cut by Don Pedro Island, which contributed further to the low water flow issues in the area. Keep in mind that if water can’t flow, it becomes stagnant — adding another factor to our significantly degraded water quality.
One possible solution to improve this stagnant water is to open up flows between some of our barrier islands. Doing this may be the catalyst needed to help improve our area’s many dead zones. But water flow is not the only factor to our declining water health. Part two of this column will explore just one of many areas that are in need of process improvement, and will offer solutions for each of us to help restore and improve our estuaries.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain and assessor with 40 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. Contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or visit his website, BoatTutors.com.
