Last time, we discussed a few “rearview mirror” challenges that are creating some very significant issues in our area. But we didn’t quite cover it all.
In about 1956, General Development Corporation was formed by the Mackle brothers, Elliot, Robert and Frank Jr. They offered “paradise for sale” for $725: $10 down and $15 a month. General Development dredged hundreds of miles of canals (153 miles, give or take, in Charlotte County), then built homes on the dredge spoils.
I don’t believe the Mackle boys ever imagined 1.3 million people living in this area. Have you ever looked at an overview of the canal systems in our county? Did you notice that many of the canals have no outlet and therefore little to no flow of water? Most of the canals dug are dependent on natural tide flows to flush out the water.
This water exchange is dependent on the Harbor and other tributaries to provide a fresh, clean, oxygenated water supply during the ebb and flood process. If the water does not completely flow through the canals with the tide and is not efficiently exchanged, then the tide merely pushes toxic or hypoxic water in and out of small sections of the canals.
Our canals were never designed with flow in mind. Now, because of the magnitude of pollution contributed by fertilizer, pesticides, septic systems, wastewater processing spills, runoff from our roads and an exploding population, we have developed a very serious situation that we must all work together to help solve.
Are you one of the many people still convinced Lake Okeechobee is the cause of all of our water issues? If you are, let’s just focus on that one small region to show you it’s not the only broken part of the process.
A huge amount of water makes its way into Lake Okeechobee via the Kissimmee River. This flow starts far north of Orlando by Shingle Creek. As the river flows south through central Florida, tributaries that connect to numerous lakes and lake chains connect to it.
That means each home or golf course or cattle ranch in the river’s watershed can and does contribute nutrient pollution to the water that eventually flows into Lake O. With this in mind, everyone living north of the Okeechobee must understand the impact they can have on the lake’s water quality and do their part to make sound environmental choices.
Send the water south? Absolutely, but it’s a partial fix. We all need to understand that the current level of contamination is far greater than the Everglades marshes can ever filter out. The excess pollution will eventually make its way into Florida Bay, causing additional permanent and possibly irreversible damage to our ecosystems.
If you want to help fix the process, start by making personal, responsible environmental choices to improve our water quality, each and every day. Pointing the finger at the government is only a fraction of the solution.
How much fertilizer do you use on your lawn? And what happens to the excess fertilizer? It drains into our lakes and tributaries. What about poorly maintained septic systems that can’t function properly due to high water tables and via capillary action cause our drain fields to discharge into our waterways? How many herbicide and pesticide products do you use?
What about businesses that are mining phosphates and leaching poisons into our rivers? Is there not another location to mine phosphate that does not discharge poison into our rivers and eventually into Charlotte Harbor? Can’t that same company start making organic fertilizers? Can you make the commitment to start using only organic materials at your home or business?
Does your lawn need to be picture-perfect and weed-free? Do you even need a lawn? Can you replace that high-maintenance grass with native groundcovers that don’t require fertilizers, herbicides or mowing to look good? What about designing your own hardscape?
If you are a government employee in a leadership position that is responsible for our roadways, can you help make a change to retrofit our road drains and have them run through filters before entering our waterways? I’m just brainstorming here. Each of us should spend some time trying to figure out how we as individuals can make a difference.
It’s so simple to point the finger at whomever you feel is responsible. We don’t want to blame ourselves. But make no mistake: If all 1.3 million of us made sound, responsible choices to help reduce pollutants from entering our waterways, it would make a huge difference. Get involved, make your voice and vote heard. Remember, polluted is polluted.
The issues discussed in this column each have several contributing factors that need to be addressed before we can resolve the water quality issues that plague our environment. How clean our water can or will be is up to each of us and to those charged with leading our state government. Let’s fix the process, not just throw money at feel-good ideas that won’t actually work.
And remember, looking back in the rearview mirror will yield nothing but indigestion. Focus on the future and make an individual commitment to help reverse this deadly trend in Southwest Florida.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain and assessor with 40 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and teaches both basic and advanced boating education. Contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or visit his website, BoatTutors.com.
