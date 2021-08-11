Florida’s inshore waters are home to one of the tastiest little mollusks in the world of seafood. Bay scallops are highly coveted — so much that people will go out on the water for a whole day just to hunt up a few of them.
Used to be you could collect them here in Charlotte Harbor. No anymore. While we do have a few around, to legally harvest them, you have to head north of Tarpon Springs. Even up there in the Big Bend, the season is relatively short.
Last week several friends and I went to Horseshoe Beach to go scalloping. Horseshoe Beach is about 170 miles north of Boca Grande, and we had to go about 20 miles farther north to find clean enough water for the scallops.
Red tide wasn’t a problem. The issue was that they’re dredging the beach there. There is also about a 4-foot change between high and low tides. These two factors together made for some muddy waters that didn’t have the greatest smell either.
The first day, we decided to launch a couple of the boats that we’d brought with us and tool around the south end of the island to check things out. But we didn’t realize how fast the water comes rushing out of the canals and beachfront areas when the tide turns to go out.
There was a dredge pipe about 2 feet in diameter floating in the wate. From the location of the dredge, the pipe went about 2 miles along the outer edge of the canal while the tide was in. However, when the tide went out, the pipe went with it and just about closed off the entrance to the canal where one of the rentals is located. When we got to the entrance, we had to get out of the boat and help slide it past the pipe.
That was OK, except that when I stepped into the mucky water, I sank to mid-thigh in slimy muck. I almost lost my Hey Dude flip-flops. We slowly got the boats through the narrow passage and after some hard work we got the boats back the dock. Then we had to wait for the tide so we could get them back on the trailers.
The following day was a much better story: The boats had no problems getting in and out of the canals and traveled up the coast several miles to get to cleaner water, and that’s where the scallops were. If you’ve never been scalloping, it was described as being like the coolest Easter egg hunt you’d ever go on. Everyone was happy and there were plenty of scallops.
So what did I do with my little nuggets of seafood deliciousness? Well, I still have mangos, so I thought I’d make mango butter and sear them with a bit of pico de gallo and enjoy them. They were amazing. Just remember to not cook them too long — that’s a real sin when it comes to scallops.
If you think scalloping sounds like fun, go to http://bit.ly/2xG4gw3 to learn more about seasons, bag limits and locations where you can harvest your own.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
