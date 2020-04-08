Perusing Facebook this week, I came across several little arguments people were having. (Yes, I know I said in January I was going to try to limit my social media usage, but right now it’s the best way I have to keep in touch with the wide world.) Specifically, they were fighting about whether it’s ethically and morally OK to go out fishing, boating, hunting, hiking, etc. under a safer-at-home order.
Of course, it’s Facebook, so no one won the arguments. Everybody just entrenched themselves deeper into being convinced their position was the correct one and humanity got a little less civil. That’s what social media does (and it’s why I was trying to wean myself off it). But it did get me thinking: Is it safe for us to get outdoors, or are we putting ourselves and others at risk by selfishly choosing to not stay home?
First off — and this should go without saying — if you have any symptoms, you need to quarantine yourself. It doesn’t matter if you think it’s just a little cold. If you have a fever, sore throat, cough, body aches or any of the other symptoms that we’ve all read and heard about a hundred times, stay home.
If it’s the novel coronovirus, even if you’re one of the lucky ones who has only minor symptoms, you’re contagious. The person you unintentionally infect might die from it, which is exactly what the stay-at-home plan is trying to prevent. You need to not only stay off the water, you need to stay out of the stores and everywhere else.
Now, if you don’t have symptoms, you could still have the virus. The chances are small, though. This is where each of us has to make a personal judgment call: What is the likelihood that I’m spreading the virus around? If you’re going to be around other people, the safest thing to do is assume that you do have the virus, and then try to avoid infecting others.
What does that mean? Well, this is what social distancing is for. Stay 6 feet (I’m aiming for 10) away from anyone else whenever possible. Wear a mask if you have one. A buff isn’t a mask, but it will help prevent others from getting your germs. Even if simple cloth won’t do much to keep you from breathing in those tiny viruses, it does slow down your exhalations, allowing what you breathe out to sink to ground level faster.
Avoid touching your face, and wash or sanitize your hands often. I’m sanitizing twice if I have to handle something that others will touch, such as a gas pump nozzle: Once before, to kill off any viruses that could be on my hands (hey, I feel fine — but that’s no guarantee I don’t have it, because I may be symptom-free or it might still be in the incubation stage), and once after to kill off any I may have just picked up. It’s a hassle, but this is the kind of thing we need to do if we’re going to avoid being part of the problem.
Now, as to being out on the water: As long as you’re not doing dumb things like rafting up or gathering on the sandbars, I don’t see any possible harm to yourself or to others. I know I get a little wacky if I keep myself bottled up in the house for too long. If I don’t have a chance to get outdoors for something — fishing, hiking, photography, even just looking at bugs in the backyard — I get cranky and irritable, and I pick fights with my lovely wife for no reason.
So yes, I believe that even when the whole world is in a panic and everybody is trying to avoid everybody else, getting in some time outside is still a good plan. In fact, I think it has become more necessary than ever. We all need to find some way to stay sane, since we all seem to be living in an asylum at the moment.
You’re very unlikely to get or pass on the virus while you’re engaged in outdoor recreation. We’re simply too far apart, which makes it much safer than most of the other activities which are still allowed (grocery shopping in particular). So unless you have symptoms and present an obvious danger to others as you get bait, ice, fuel, etc., then I say get out there. That’s where I’ll be.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
