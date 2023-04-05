Summer comes early to Southwest Florida. Although the calendar says it’s early spring and Easter has not yet arrived, the weather has taken a very summery turn over the past few weeks. Fish don’t have calendars, so they have to go by natural cues. And nature says big fish season is just about to kick off.
I love fishing. It’s my life. I especially love going after big fish. Tarpon and sharks are my passions, and I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way. These are mostly summer fish for us, and we’ll be targeting them very soon.
I’m looking forward to it, but at the same time I’m aware of reality. These fish are huge and strong, which makes them worthy adversaries but also potentially dangerous. Really dangerous — not paper-cuts-and-pulled-muscles dangerous, more like spend-a-couple-weeks-in-the-hospital dangerous.
Fortunately, being aware of the possibilities means you can take steps to avoid problems. You can never make big-game fishing truly safe, and to be honest the inherent danger is part of the appeal. Just go into it with your eyes open.
There’s the possibility of getting hurt in any sort of fishing. If you haven’t ever had a hook stuck in you, you’re lucky. If you fish enough, it’s probably going to happen. However, there’s a world of difference between sticking a bass hook into your finger and jamming a 20/0 shark hook through your foot. The first is an inconvenience; the second may require surgery and rehab.
It’s the same situation with the fish. A mangrove snapper chomping your thumb is intensely painful, but at least when he lets go, you’ll still have a thumb. No guarantees on that if you handle a shark carelessly (or a king mackerel, barracuda, wahoo, etc.)
Clearly, big sharp pieces of metal and razor teeth are dangerous. But there are many other ways to get hurt that you may not have even considered — during the fight, for example. More than one tarpon has jumped into a boat, and they can do some serious damage during such episodes. Blacktip and spinner sharks jump, too.
There are dozens of other possibilities: The goal of a jumping tarpon is to shake that annoying hook loose, and they often succeed. Sometimes the hook or lure will come flying back at the angler, especially if you’re pulling back on the rod when he comes unbuttoned.
During a hard fight, tackle may fail. Reel gears or drag washers can seize up due to overheating. Rods can snap. Line can break. If you’re putting a lot of pressure on that rod, it might smack you in the face, or you might go tumbling backward.
Harnesses are very popular with big-game fishermen. Here they’re usually used by anglers targeting extra-large sharks. A harness is a great way to keep your tackle connected to you without having to hold up the full weight of it.
But being connected to your gear — and by extension, to the fish — has a downside. Hooking into a truly massive fish means you’re at its mercy. Anglers have been snatched overboard or pulled into the surf. Always carry a knife when using a harness, because if you’re not able to cut yourself free, you can easily drown.
Other ways to end up overboard are tripping over deck flotsam such as coolers or tackle, or being unbalanced by a wave or wake from a passing boat. When it happens, it happens fast. There’s a good chance you won’t see it coming. That’s why my cellphone isn’t in my pocket.
There’s also danger at the end of the fight. Grabbing hold of a leader is always a calculated risk. If the fish takes off again and you’re holding a loop of the leader, you might lose a finger or go overboard. The results will probably be worse if it’s a wire leader. Some anglers have also been hurt by getting a foot caught in a loop of leader material on deck.
I heard the following story from one of our local charter guides a few years back. His client was fighting a small blacktip shark, maybe 20 pounds. He had the fish to the boat and the captain was coming over to help with the release. Very routine.
Just as he got there, a huge bull shark came out of nowhere and grabbed the little blacktip. The shocked angler, who was leaning over the gunnel and holding the rod tightly, ended up in the water with the bull. Fortunately, all that was lost was the rod and reel. It could have been worse.
The process of releasing a big fish is not entirely safe, especially with tarpon. Most tarpon, especially in hot weather, need to be revived. That means holding onto the fish by the jaw and keeping it submerged while angling the fish into the current. When the tarpon is ready to go, it will let you know by jerking violently free.
Sometimes this can slam your arm up against the side of the boat, or the fish might thrash and break your nose with its snout or tail. There’s also the ever-present possibility that a shark might decide to attack the tarpon you’re holding.
Naturally, what we’ve looked at here are some worst-case scenarios. There are no injuries during the overwhelming majority of fishing trips, including those that target sharks and tarpon. But as I said at the beginning, if you’re aware of what can go wrong, you can try to avoid those situations. Have fun out there, but remember, safety first.
