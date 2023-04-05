WWTlugiewicz040623.jpg

Tarpon are dangerous game. Even being in the area of tarpon fishing can get you hurt. This huge silver king nearly jumped into a nearby boat where nobody was fishing.

 WaterLine file photo

Summer comes early to Southwest Florida. Although the calendar says it’s early spring and Easter has not yet arrived, the weather has taken a very summery turn over the past few weeks. Fish don’t have calendars, so they have to go by natural cues. And nature says big fish season is just about to kick off.

I love fishing. It’s my life. I especially love going after big fish. Tarpon and sharks are my passions, and I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way. These are mostly summer fish for us, and we’ll be targeting them very soon.


Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.

