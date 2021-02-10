The Rohlwing Preserve (Sleeping Turtles North) may be one of the least visited nature parks in Sarasota County. A big reason for this is it’s very close to three other better-known parks (Ligon, Carlton and Deer Prairie Creek North). That ‘s fine with me, since it’s a quiet place to visit and has an exceptionally interesting set of habitats.
The entire eastern edge of the preserve is bordered by the Myakka River, which is prone to either drying up or periodic flooding. Thus the predominant habitat at Rohlwing is a type of riparian (riverside) oak forest that is uncommon. You will notice the prevalence of oaks and rarity of pines and palmettos. The older pines that do occur near the river tend to be on mysterious mounds that likely partially protect them during flood events.
Away from the river, there are some more typical pine flatwoods — except that they tend to have an understory of young cabbage palms rather than palmettos. The extent of seasonal floods is recorded in the “lichen lines.” I show a photo here of my wife Margaret standing next to an oak with lichens only above about five feet. Since lichens are killed by short periods of inundation, the height of the lichen line records the depth of water during recent floods.
This is an astonishing amount of water, and illustrates why early settlers worked to decrease flooding by channelizing water courses and diverting floodwaters down structures such as the Blackburn Canal so that they could more easily farm and live in these areas. This has, of course, not been a good thing for the original ecology of the area. We are fortunate to have this remaining fragment of what old riverside Florida was like.
Bill Dunson is Professor Emeritus of Pennsylvania State University, thanks to a career spent entirely at that institution, teaching and doing research. Always curious about nature, Bill has dedicated his life to learning and sharing his knowledge with others. Contact him at WDunson@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.