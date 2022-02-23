Fresh off our coldest weather in four years, you might be ready for a warm spell. Me too. As I write this, the 14-day forecast doesn’t dip below the mid-50s. Of course, that’s subject to change, but it bodes well. Spring is coming, and as far as I’m concerned it can’t get here fast enough.
I never trust the weatherman, but I’m noticing a lot of plants budding and flowering already. The ospreys have been arguing over nesting material for almost a month. When the oak pollen starts painting cars yellow and the manatees move back out onto the flats, we’ll know for sure that the fishing is about to get really, really good.
There have certainly been some chilly times this winter, but overall we’ve had more warm days than cool ones. It’s taken pretty much the whole season for our water temperatures to get down to the “normal” winter range. With the current forecast warming trend, I don’t think I’m going too far out on a limb to say we’re on track for an early showing of our springtime fish.
Tarpon are one of those fish, and I know many anglers are looking forward to fishing them. Migratory tarpon usually arrive at the bottom end of Pine Island Sound in the first or second week of April, a couple weeks before our big resident fish make their way down the rivers to join them in Boca Grande Pass for their annual menage a thousands. More than a few fishermen will be surprised to hook into a silver torpedo while trout fishing.
Redfish have been unexpectedly good most of this winter, both in quantity and size. Usually, most of our slot-size redfish hide themselves in winter, only to reappear like magic as spring weather settles in. This season, the redfish action has been great up until the last couple weeks. If the cold is really behind us, they’ll probably pick up again very soon.
Snook never really moved all the way up into the backcountry this year, instead holding in the mouths of the canals and creeks where they usually spend fall. The farther they go back, the longer it takes them to come back out. Since they’ve stayed on the edges, they should be returning to the flats earlier than normal.
Another of our spring favorites is cobia. April and May are usually the hot months in the Harbor, but they’ve been cruising the bars and reefs since fall. Most are too small to keep. Will spring bring us some of the big ones we usually see? Ask me again in six weeks, but I’m hopeful.
We’ll also soon be seeing our annual king mackerel run. Those fish overwinter in the Florida Keys, where the bite has been pretty good this season. Spanish mackerel have basically the same pattern and will move in around the same time, both offshore and inshore.
Spring shows up whenever it shows up, but it seems like the fish all know when it’s happening. When it does, the action is truly incredible. You can spend the morning tearing up snook, trout and redfish on the flats, then move out to the Pass and hook tarpon and sharks, then run offshore and drift for kingfish and cobia. Or you can fish the surf for whiting, pompano and permit, which are also starting to move in.
All this fishing gets fired up right about the time most of our seasonal visitors are heading home. Generally, it picks up at the end of March, runs all through April and into the first half of May. As an added bonus, that’s also when our winter winds will start settling down, so fishing trips are not only more productive but less bumpy.
If you’re one of those seasonal folks hitting the road soon, this is probably not welcome news. But try looking at it as an opportunity rather than just bad luck. It’s a great reason for you to come back down to the Sunshine State or maybe to extend your stay a few weeks past when most of the other snowbirds have flown back north.
I don’t know about you, but I’d rather find an excuse to enjoy our fantastic spring fishing than go back home to see what shape the storm windows are in.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.