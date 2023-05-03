KId with a snook

Having a codified right to fish is great. But if we don’t figure out how to resolve our habitat issues, this kid’s not going to have much to fish for.

 WaterLine file photo

Florida voters next year will decide whether to approve a ballot proposal that would enshrine a right to hunt and fish in the state Constitution. The Senate voted 38-1 on April 28 to approve a proposed constitutional amendment (HJR 1157) that would add a section to the Constitution that says hunting and fishing “shall be preserved forever as a public right and preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife.”

The House unanimously approved the proposal on April 25. Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Davie, cast the only dissenting vote. Senate sponsor Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, said hunting and fishing is a “way of life” in the state. “This would allow voters to memorialize that in the Constitution,” Brodeur said. — From The News Service of Florida


   

