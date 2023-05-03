Florida voters next year will decide whether to approve a ballot proposal that would enshrine a right to hunt and fish in the state Constitution. The Senate voted 38-1 on April 28 to approve a proposed constitutional amendment (HJR 1157) that would add a section to the Constitution that says hunting and fishing “shall be preserved forever as a public right and preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife.”
The House unanimously approved the proposal on April 25. Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Davie, cast the only dissenting vote. Senate sponsor Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, said hunting and fishing is a “way of life” in the state. “This would allow voters to memorialize that in the Constitution,” Brodeur said. — From The News Service of Florida
• • • • • • • • • • • • •
“Preserved forever.” Sounds good, doesn’t it? But saying things — or even writing them into the Constitution — doesn’t make them happen. No, if you want to preserve something forever, you’re going to have to work at it. A proclamation isn’t going to be enough.
I’ll be happy to support the amendment. I wonder if Florida’s government will. I’m not talking about the meaningless support of voting for it; that’s just political theater. We are going to need to see actual support.
What does that mean? Let’s take a look at Charlotte Harbor. What would it take to forever preserve our right to fish here? Well, it’s pretty obvious that one thing we’re going to need is some fish. Otherwise, what’s the use of having the right to go fishing?
If we want a healthy fishery, we need a healthy habitat. Without thriving seagrass beds and mangrove swamps and offshore reefs, the fishery will stay in decline. Do we want the right to fish for puffers and lizardfish? I don’t think that’s quite what most folks have got in mind.
Is the Legislature supporting a healthy habitat? Is the governor? I hear lots of words that sound like they are, but anybody can say anything. Words are nothing. Action is everything. Are state agencies, which answer to the legislative and executive branches, acting like they are concerned with a healthy habitat? Or do they seem to favor the interests of business and industry?
What about access to the fishery? How many people have moved to our area in the last 10 years? And how much infrastructure (piers, boat ramps, etc.) have we added? The number of residents per ramp keep rising, and the number of land-based fishing spots that you can legally use just keeps dropping. How are we going to exercise our right to fish? Or does that right apply only to those who can afford to pay for access? Wouldn’t that make it a privilege instead?
Maybe I’m just being cynical by suggesting that the government would utilize such tactics. After all, what would it benefit them to tell us they’re looking out for your rights and mine if they’re actually just stomping all over the little guy? When did a government ever say one thing while doing something completely different?
All I’m saying is that we need to be hard to fool. Don’t take any politician at their word. Believe only their actions. When the amendment shows up on the ballot, by all means vote for it. But don’t assume it solves anything, and certainly don’t assume it actually preserves your ability to do anything. As Sen. Brodeur points out, this will “memorialize” our rights. I for one would prefer they be a lot more than just a memory.
