I was both honored and privileged to teach a fellow Submariner during my last Nautical Knowledge 101 boating education class in Port Charlotte. Prior to the class, we talked about our “silent service” to our nation. He discussed his last assignment, and by the end of our discussion the hair on my neck was standing up and I even got a little emotional.
The shipmate I was talking to was in the engineering department of the USS Thresher (SSN-593), a submarine I learned about in submarine school in the early ‘80s. The Thresher was the lead boat of her class of nuclear-powered attack submarines. She was the U.S. Navy’s second submarine to be named after the thresher shark.
On April 10, 1963, the Thresher sank during deep dive testing about 220 nautical miles east of Cape Cod, Mass. — taking the lives of all 129 crew and shipyard personnel onboard. The sailor in my class was left behind due to the limited sleeping space onboard the boat.
The Thresher’s loss was not in vain for the Navy. The deaths of these men led to the implementation of a submarine safety program known as SUBSAFE, which later changed many of the engineering designs and procedures used in building and operating our current fleet of nuclear-powered submarines. Regrettably, it seems to take the loss of life for us to rethink and eventually change policies or improve designs in the marine industry.
With that in mind, what are today’s shipbuilding standards, and what were the significant events in the commercial and recreational boat industry that made us rethink the boat designs, safety programs and minimum safety equipment requirements that are in use today?
There are two separate standards in shipbuilding today: Inspected vessels and recreational vessels. Inspected vessels are are primarily boats that will be making money — working vessels such as merchant ships and ferries, which are inspected at least annually by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Most recreational vessels are purely pleasure craft, but some also go to work. For example, those vessels operated as charter boats or water taxis by captains with their OUPV credentials, or some smaller commercial fishing boats.
In the commercial shipbuilding industry, the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) is an international maritime treaty that sets minimum safety standards in the construction, equipment and operation of merchant ships. It was passed in 1914 in response to the sinking of the Titanic and has been amended several times since.
The surge in recreational boat ownership in the 1960s, which led to a high number of boating-related accidents and fatalities, forced the eventual establishment of the Federal Boat Safety Act (FBSA). The FBSA was signed Aug. 10, 1971, by President Richard Nixon.
The act mandated a cooperative federal and state effort to establish minimum safety standards for recreational vessels and associated equipment. It also established procedures and tests required to measure conformity with those standards, and with each standard, improve the safety of recreational boating in the United States.
Additionally, the bill also established the Office of Boating Safety, provided grants to states for boating education and safety training, provided money for marine patrol law enforcement and established the National Recreational Boating Safety Program. The “teeth” in the FBSA gave the U.S. Coast Guard the authority to establish mandatory boat manufacturing and safety standards and provided them the ability to recall vessels manufactured by companies that did not comply with the rules in place.
In a sense, the bill made the USCG the “regulator” for the boating industry, but the USCG doesn’t actually look at every uninspected recreational vessel manufactured in the U.S. What they do is enforce what boating safety equipment must be onboard and set the minimum safety standards for the nearly 12 million registered boats in the U.S. So how does the USCG do so much with so few people?
The great news is when the FBSA was signed into law, most boat manufactures in the U.S. voluntarily collaborated with the government, forming a cohesive partnership to help improve a “not so good” safety record. On the government side, regulations were developed that outlined the framework for what were to be considered “minimum safety standards.”
These can be found in Title 33 of the Code of Federal Regulations, part 183, and define safe loading (how much weight each boat can carry); safe powering (maximum allowable engine horsepower); stability; and flotation requirements. These rules also specify the installation, carrying or use of associated equipment, including fuel systems, ventilation systems, electrical systems, sound-producing devices, firefighting equipment, lifesaving devices, signaling devices, ground tackle, grab-rails and navigational equipment on all recreational vessels.
Title 46 of the United States Code, section 4302, was developed alongside 33 CFR part 183. It highlights many of the same areas, but also specifically defines requiring or permitting the display of seals, labels, plates, insignias, or other devices for certifying or evidencing compliance with safety regulations and standards of the U.S. Government for recreational vessels.
One of the hallmarks of 46 USC 4302 is the vessel capacity plate. The FBSA as defined and outlined by 46 USC 4302 requires single-hull boats less than 20 feet in length to have a capacity plate. (Personal watercraft and sailboat manufacturers are exempt from this requirement.) However, all boats less than 26 feet must have a plate certified by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA).
The capacity plate includes the boat’s maximum horsepower; the maximum number of people and/or weight in pounds; the maximum weight capacity of all people, gear and motor together in pounds; and the name and model of the boat manufacturer. A serial number may also be included. Below all of this data a statement that reads, “This boat complies with U.S. Coast Guard Safety Standards in effect on the date of certification.”
So, what value does the civilian side of recreational shipbuilding add to help make our recreational boats safer along with current government regulations?
On the civilian side of recreational boating, it’s the American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) that helps establish and maintain construction standards. The ABYC was formed by members of the Motorboat and Yacht Advisory Panel of the US Coast Guard’s Merchant Marine Council in 1954 in response to a mid-’50s boom in recreational boating.
ABYC is manned by a voluntary group of technical experts including boat builders, technicians, engineers, boat accessory manufacturers, surveyors, investigators, retailers, boat dealers, yacht brokers, boat designers, marinas, law firms, government agencies, boat owners and insurance companies.
As an independent consensus-based body, these industry experts work as a team to develop standards with the sole purpose of protecting the safety of the boating public. Today 90 percent of boats built are built to ABYC standards, enforced using a comprehensive 54-part checklist.
Working alongside the ABYC is NMMA, which was formed in 1979 when the Boating Industry Association of Chicago and the National Association of Engine & Boat Manufacturers of New York merged. Roots of the non-profit association can be traced back to 1904.
The NMMA is the nation’s leading trade association representing boat, marine engine and accessory manufacturers. Collectively, NMMA members manufacture an estimated 80 percent of marine products used in North America. The ABYC and NMMA standards, coupled with FBSA requirements, help to create an inspected vessel of sorts for the recreational boat industry.
The above information highlights just a few examples of how cooperation between government and civilian organizations improved both the designs and safety of today’s recreational vessels. So, is your U.S.-made boat built to a specific safety standard? Unequivocally, she certainly is.
Capt. Jack R. Sanzalone is a 30-year submarine veteran and licensed USCG Master Captain with 40 years of experience. He is the owner of Boat Tutors and teaches basic and advanced boating education both in the classroom and on the water. Contact Capt. Jack at Jack@BoatTutors.com or by visiting his website, BoatTutors.com.
