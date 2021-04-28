Everyone knows nightcrawlers and shrimp are great bait. Nightcrawlers are for catching freshwater fish and shrimp are for saltwater fish. Now, I have a question, and I want you really think about it: Why?
Actually, I already know the answer. You don’t use worms for saltwater fishing because you never have, and neither did the people who taught you how to fish. That’s perfectly understandable, but let’s try a little critical thinking.
Follow me here: Earthworms live on land, not in the water. They make good bait because they look sort of like things that live in the water and because they wiggle, which gets a fish’s attention. There are lots of wormlike creatures that live in salt water, and saltwater fish like things that wiggle.
That leads to this conclusion: Nightcrawlers are a perfectly good saltwater bait.
It’s true. A redfish — which spend much of their time grubbing around in the bottom for crabs, clams and aquatic worms — will snap up a nightcrawler like a kindergartner slurping down a gummy worm. Trout, flounder and mangrove snapper are also fond of worms. Offshore, red grouper, grunts and porgies will tear them up. Cobia and sheepshead, inshore or off, are worm-munching fanatics.
Maybe you don’t think there are a lot of worms where you fish. Ha! There are worms everywhere. They burrow in the sand and the mud. They hide among the oyster shells and mangrove roots. They swim though the water and crawl among the seagrasses at night. And everywhere they are, the fish like to eat them.
Up north, tubeworms and bloodworms are popular baits. Here in Florida, there are worms you can catch yourself, but they’re a pain to harvest. Nightcrawlers make a perfectly good substitute, and they’re much easier to get hold of. If the worms are bigger than the fish’s mouths, cut them in half or try red wigglers.
Worms are not the only “freshwater” bait that you can get saltwater fish to bite. Shiners are popular with the bass boys, but I can tell you that snook also like them. A lot. One night a few years back, I walked out onto one of our local piers with a buddy. We had a dozen shiners in a bucket. Once we started fishing, we had our limit of snook in less time than it had taken us to unload our tackle from the car and walk the pier (and the limit was two fish apiece back then).
Shiners don’t survive very long in salty water, but that doesn’t much matter when your bait’s getting pounded 30 seconds after it hits the water. Actually, with all the rain that we’ve had, the water’s pretty fresh and your shiners might live for a while. I’d suggest pitching them under one of the local spillways, and I really doubt you’ll need to worry about them dying before something eats them.
I have one more to mention, but I don’t want to give away anybody’s super-secret bait, so I’ll put it this way: If a redfish were to somehow come across a freshwater crayfish, it might or might not eat it. Leave the claws on — it really turns on a red’s predatory juices when the crawdad tries to defend itself.
It’s a riot to outfish your buddies by using freshwater baits in salt water, but there’s another equally good trick: Using saltwater baits in fresh water. Do you have any idea how much freshwater catfish love shrimp? Whether fresh dead or frozen, shrimp are catfish candy. Shrimp that’s been dead long enough to get a bit stinky but hasn’t gone so rotten it makes you throw up in your mouth can be just right for a catfish. If you cut the shrimp into smaller bits, you can catch panfish all day long.
Freshwater bass will happily pounce on live shrimp, but a shrimp’s lifespan in fresh water is pretty short. However, there are lots of small fish that live in brackish water, such as Gulf killifish, sheepshead minnows and sailfin mollies, that can also live just fine in fresh water. Bass eat lots of little fish besides shiners.
How about squid? Just like dead shrimp, cut squid is a surefire catfish bait (and it’s even used as a trolling bait for salmon in the Great Lakes). And just like shrimp, you can cut it into little bits for panfish bait. It’s super durable, so why not?
Really, it shouldn’t be a huge surprise that there’s significant crossover between saltwater and freshwater baits. Look at artificial lures. Usually, the only real difference between saltwater and freshwater models is the hooks. Stop running with the herd and go break some new ground. You’ll learn new tricks and have fun doing it, and that’s definitely not a bad thing.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (re-opening in May at 4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.