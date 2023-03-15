So let’s delve into this new ATF rule. You know, the one that turned millions of legal gun owners one day into felons the next: The “pistol brace” ruling. And I’m warning you, I’m about to get a little “conspiracy theorist” on you today.
Pistol braces were originally designed to allow disabled shooters to more easily control heavy pistols. Most of these pistols are based on popular rifle platforms, primarily the AR-15 but also the AK family and some others. Pistol versions have barrels shorter than the 16-inch minimum length for rifles. There are also braces that can be used with many popular handguns.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (quite the combo) ruled years ago that pistol braces were fine and dandy. Now they have suddenly ruled that braces are no longer legal.
If you’ve got one on your AR or AK pistol, it’s now a short-barreled rifle which requires ATF permission, registration and a $200 tax stamp. And if you want to pass that registered weapon down to your children you’ll also have to pay an attorney to create a “gun trust.”
Because it’s a government agency doing this, the rules are quite clear and concise, right? No. The written ruling is more than 3,000 pages long. It also includes a point system to see if your “pistol” actually qualifies as a pistol or a short-barreled rifle.
The point system itself is as clear as mud. Believe it or not, weight is a qualifying factor. But I’m going to clarify that point system. If you have an AR pistol with a popular pistol brace like the SBA series from SBA Tactical, you now have a short-barreled rifle and are committing a felony.
Another problem with this ruling is the lack of a grandfather clause. Usually, if you own something that is now illegal but you purchased it before this rule change, then that rule doesn’t affect you. Remember the “assault weapons ban” in 1994? Pre-ban guns rose in value, because they were grandfathered in. But this ruling has no such clause, meaning this law is applicable to everyone and every gun, regardless of purchase date.
To get our minds conditioned to this being no big deal, a study was done that showed that there only a few million AR pistols out there. There were a couple of things wrong with that study.
First, why only AR pistols? What about AK pistols and other pistols that can have some type of brace added to them? What about Glocks and Sig Sauers and Smith & Wessons that can be dropped into a chassis with a pistol brace? Why did this study only target ARs?
Second, I’d like to see where they got their data, because other studies have been done that show that number is closer to 30 million. We’ve made tens of millions of legal gun owners felons with a stroke of a pen.
To give you an idea of how strict this ruling is, I have an everyday AR pistol bought off the shelf legally about a year ago. It’s just sitting quietly in the gun safe, but I’m now a felon. Now, having found myself magically on the other side of the law, I have several avenues of recourse.
Option one: I can install a longer barrel. If you have an AR, that’s an easy change. But chances are if you bought or built an AR pistol, you have a short barrel and a short handguard. So you’re out a couple hundred bucks for a barrel and a hundred more for a handguard. And if you don’t have the tools or ability to change it you have gunsmith fees. Even if you go cheap, it’s still going to run you about $300.
Option two: I can register my short-barreled rifle with the ATF. The tax stamp is $200. If I want to pass that weapon down to my children or someone else when I die, I have to establish a gun trust. Everyone named on the trust must pass the background check. If I don’t set up a trust, that weapon has to be returned to the ATF when I die.
Option three: You can turn the weapon into the ATF for destruction without any compensation.
I can see the gears turning out there. You’re thinking that all these choices suck, so you’re just going to take the pistol brace off your buffer tube and call it a day. At least you’re thinking.
But there’s a problem. You probably have a six-position buffer tube with that brace, just like I do. Not good enough for the ATF. If a brace can be added, it’s still illegal. You would have to install one of those buffer tubes that are round and have the foam over them.
This is no different than the police kicking in your door, seeing a car in your driveway, booze on your shelf, and being able to arrest you for a DUI. Of course they can’t do that. But the ATF can.
There is a bright side to this train wreck if you’d like to consider it one. There is a 120-day grace period, during which the ATF will waive the $200 tax stamp for you to register your short-barreled rifle. However, a lot of people are warning about doing so. For starters, it now puts you on a registration list. You know, the lists local law enforcement are forbidden to have due to it being unconstitutional, but the feds can have them.
Would I jump on it that free registration? No. There are literally dozens of lawsuits from gun support groups, congressional representatives and even states challenging this ruling. Congresssman Matt Gaetz has even entered a bill to outright abolish the ATF.
I’m going to wait and see how this plays out. When we get closer to the end of that 120-day grace period before I make any decisions. The clock started running Jan. 31, so the grace period goes to the end of May.
I hope Gaetz gets (no pun intended) his way. I’m seeing what the ATF is doing under our current administration because I work in a gun shop. It’s nothing short of back-alley gun control.
The ATF has taken a “zero tolerance” stance on gun shop inspections. What that means is that if they find a simple paperwork error, they can revoke that gun shop’s license to sell firearms.
This was even explained to us during our last ATF inspection. If we accidentally forget to check a box on the form because we’re busy, or because we’re getting ready for another hurricane to destroy our shop, even though we’ve done everything else right, we lose our license. Zero tolerance equals zero common sense.
Speaking of the shop, we took some pretty good hurricane damage. The roof was ripped off our building. All of the guns were safe and remain safe. However just about everything else in the shop wasn’t. Most of our non-firearm inventory was destroyed, along with computers, printers, tools, cleaning tanks and everything else.
The good news is we’re hoping to open soon. The roof is being repaired, we have replaced all the drywall and the ceilings. We just ask for your patience. It’s extremely hard to find materials.
We all have a habit of just looking local. It’s a small town; why isn’t everything fixed already? But this wasn’t Hurricane Charley, which was relatively a local storm. Ian wrought massive destruction from Naples to Tampa. That’s a lot of houses and businesses to rebuild. With shortages and insurance issues, we’re all feeling the frustration.
