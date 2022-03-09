We had some colder weather this year. It looks like it’s mostly behind us (although it may get somewhat chilly this weekend). I’m looking forward to seeing how our spring progresses. Water temps are rocketing up. Lemon Bay waters have warmed up 10 degrees or more since Valentine’s Day.
As our waters continue to warm up, I’m excited about our upcoming mackerel migrations. We are overdue for a strong northern push of baitfish, followed by schools of Spanish and king mackerel. Red tide events messed up our opportunities the last few years, but maybe the stars are finally aligned for a fishy spring.
The winds have kept most of us out of the Gulf as I put this together. March is expected to be the windy transition month. The wind direction is the key factor in how close to shore migrations travel.
Mackerel follow the food and clean water. They do not tolerate silty water. Mackerel have to constantly stay on the move to get enough oxygen, and dirty water is not their friend. West winds stir up the murk, but easterly winds allow them to clear up. That will draw bait and gamefish in close to our beaches. South winds push fish north, and north winds push them out to deeper waters.
The first sign of the impending run is the terns or mackerel birds. Next, we look for the return of our baitfish schools. The bay fisherman are ready to begin fishing with whitebait minnows again. The dark balls of threadfins and other minnows hold hungry fish. We are looking for very dark shadows in clean water.
Frequently the minnows are so thick they stir up sand; we call these events muds. We’re motivated to find these muds because we know the fish are going to find them and feed aggressively.
Lures do produce, even around the thick baitfish; but live bait (“lures by God”) are the ticket if you can catch and carry them. Do not crowd your baitwell, because just live is not good enough — they need to be as lively as possible. Even a few scales knocked off can turn shy kings away.
Match your gear and baits to your target species. We have both smaller Spanish and larger king mackerel. I use no. 3 or 4 brown single-strand wire for kings and 40-pound fluorocarbon for the Spanish.
Keep terminal gear to a minimum; both species have big eyes and great eyesight. The clearer the water the more challenging it can be to entice bites. Ask the staff at your local tackle shop for help in rigging.
Sharks, cobia and many other species (even tarpon) migrate north following these baitfish schools. Be prepared for this variety. Lighter spinning gear is great to cast with. Conventional gear is more appropriate for trolling. Again, match your gear to fish sizes to maximize the fun.
Properly handling fish for food requires ice, and plenty of it. Don’t let your catch spoil! Also note that these are toothy fish, and you want to be careful your hook gets the bite, not your fingers. Use long pliers to remove hooks.
It’s fun to catch lots of fish; just don’t waste them. Dead discards are wasted fish. If you keep these fish out of the water for longer than absolutely necessary, they will die! Use dehooking tools and keep mackerel in the water to give them a chance. Mackerel are extremely delicate fish and even touching them diminishes their chance of survival.
Boat traffic on the ICW is almost as busy as I-75, so please be careful. All these wakes are keeping the bays stirred up from shortly after daylight until after dark.
All the same, I’m ready for the spring mack attack and I predict it will begin very soon. March is mackerel time for me, and I can’t wait.
Remember, you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.
Capt. Van Hubbard is a highly respected outdoor writer and fishing guide. He has been a professional USCG-licensed year-round guide since 1976, and has been fishing the Southwest Florida coast since 1981. Contact him at 941-468-4017 or VanHubbard@CaptVan.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.