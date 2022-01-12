We are now two weeks into the new year. How are you doing? Are you still on your diet? Are you running, walking, or going to the gym every day? Did you quit smoking? Drinking? Whatever your resolution, I hope it’s working for you.
I resolved to “do less but get more done” this year. As of yet I’m still figuring out the logistics of this resolution. I did start off my new year by cleaning the garage — or, I should say, trying to clean the garage.
I don’t mean to brag, but my garage is usually in pretty good shape. I’ve built racks for the rods I use for my charters, both fly and spin. I also built extra cabinets to house spare reels, fly lines, flies, jigs, tools, rags, glue, paint and on and on. When I put everything where it belongs after each project, the car goes in its place — and there is room to ride the bike around the car.
What I have come to realize as I started to clean and organize is that in the beginning of this new year, I still have a bad case of GAS. Beano or Gas-X is not going to help this kind of gas. What I’m talking about is Gear Acquisition Syndrome.
This disorder is commonly understood as the musicians’ unrelenting urge to buy and own instruments and equipment as an anticipated catalyst of creative energy and bringer of happiness. For many musicians, it involves the unavoidable compulsion to spend money one does not have on gear that is usually not needed. The urge is fueled by the belief that acquiring another instrument will somehow make one a better player.
Do you think that there is, by any means, a crossover possibility of GAS symptoms to fishing gear? Duh. If I get this rod, I could cast a lot better. If I buy that rod, I could catch more tarpon. I need this rod because I know that it will be the bringer of great happiness!
How many fly rods do you have? Reels? Fly boxes full of flies? Tying material? Spinning rods? Casting rods? Tackle boxes, and all the accouterments to complement each rig? Yeah, just as I suspected: You’ve got GAS too.
Being and old rock ‘n’ roll “band member,” I can understand the desire for that new Gretsch hollow body guitar, or the 15-piece Yamaha Recording Custom drum set. You’re so sure it’s going to give you the sound you really want and make you a better player. But I think that fishermen may have a more serious GAS issue. It’s silent but deadly!
I realized last year that I had a GAS problem. Once again, I was cleaning the garage and attic when I realized that I had many more rods than I would have guessed. I started counting fly rods. Now in my defense, remember I do classes of multiple people where I need to outfit all those students. And of course, I have to gear up clients on the boat. And oh yes, I was a rod rep for a company for a while.
I counted several separate times, and I was amazed to learn I had 77 rods! There were 2 weights and 16 weights. Spey rods, switch rods, skagits up to 14 feet long, from Temple Fork Outfitters, Sage, Thomas and Thomas, Scott, and Edge. It was too many.
I called around looking for a 12-step support group, then had a big sale and still had a full donation box to deliver. So when it comes to GAS, I’ve been there, done that and burned the T-shirt.
But as I was back in the garage organizing last week, I found myself thinking, “If I had a couple more 8 weights with reels and another 11-weight rig then I would have blah, blah, blah, excuse, excuse ad infinitum.” GAS truly can suck you right back in!
This disorder goes way beyond musicians and anglers. I could list any number of hobbies, interests, careers and passions that easily lead to gear acquisition syndrome. Just pick up any magazine on cooking, photography, technology, fitness, woodworking, beauty, cycling, hunting, boating, camping, gaming, or cars. You’ll see must-have gear featured front and center on nearly every page.
Web sites are worse. The candy-colored gear pops up and can lead you on click tangents where you can search and drool for hours at a time.
Now for the truth bomb: More gear doesn’t make you better. In fact, it can make you worse, because if you try to rely on gear to do it for you, your skills will suffer. A good angler with lousy gear will outfish a lousy angler with good gear every time. Focus on perfecting your craft instead of lusting over stuff you really don’t need.
To keep the GAS at bay, grab that year-old rod and go fishing instead of shopping. The weather and water are warm, and the fish don’t know for sure if it’s winter except for the negative tides and shorter days. I’ve said it before longer casts are better right now, very low, very clear water is the norm, and the fish are spooky.
Shrimpy crabby patterns with lightly weighted eyes and your baitfish patterns in No. 2s and 1s seem to be doing the trick. Keep a gurgler loaded on a rod as well. Snook and trout are still eating on top in shallow water. If you need an extra rod for a gurgler, try to keep the GAS to a minimum.
“Be always at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and may the new year find you a better person.” — Ben Franklin
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
