No one could possibly argue with the notion that 2020 has been an unusual year in many ways. Of course, no two years are ever the same, regardless of how you measure such things. Weather, fishing, hunting, politics, the economy, public health and many other circumstances that affect us vary in ways and for reasons that we often aren’t able to foresee.
For example, no one predicted that 2020 would be such a poor harvest year for lychee nuts in Southwest Florida. OK, so they’re not really nuts at all, but that’s beside the point. What’s that you say — you didn’t see the all the news stories about the disappointing lychee harvest this year? Well, I guess there have been a few other issues that have been hogging headlines away from the production of these odd spiny fruits.
How about this: We are about two-thirds of the way through our annual rainy season, and in Charlotte County it really hasn’t happened so far. There have been some good rains, but they haven’t been consistent or widespread. Overall, we are about a foot below our normal amount of rain for the first part of our rainy season.
The lack of rainfall is particularly surprising since it has been an active tropical weather season thus far. But somehow, all 11 of the named storms have managed to avoid soaking us with tropical rains.
One result of our paucity of rainfall is that the rivers are running low and slow. For example, as of this writing, the Peace River is running at less than one-third of the flow rate that it was running at this same time last year. This affects the water and the fishing in Charlotte Harbor. The water in the Harbor is much less brown-stained right now than it was at this time last year, and there is saltier water much further inland than we saw last August.
The below-normal summertime flow of fresh water into Charlotte Harbor affects the fishing in a few different ways. For example, if you go fishing today you’ll probably find more “saltwater” fish further inland than you might expect for mid-August. Some of the snook, redfish, tarpon and other fish which winter in the rivers and then fall back into the Harbor in the summer have been slow to move downstream this year and can be found further “up.”
Another example: With less fresh water than normal flowing, the spillway fisheries have been lackluster. Snook fishing at the spillways along Burnt Store Road and below the spillways in the canals which cross U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte has mostly been mediocre so far this summer.
Same thing with bass fishing around spillway and culvert outflows in fresh water. There have been fish caught in these places, and there have been spurts of good action at some of them. But overall, there has not been enough water moving to really fire the fishing up.
A lackluster rainy season can have more subtle effects on our fishing too. Less freshwater inflow into Charlotte Harbor means less than the usual amount of nutrients are being transported into the estuary. Among other things this can lead to less production of plankton, since the nutrients in our runoff water are necessary to fertilize the plankton blooms which occur here each summer.
Why would you care about plankton blooms? Because all that small whitebait that’s on the flats now and all those acre-sized schools of glass minnows that we hope will appear each summer are counting on Charlotte Harbor’s summertime plankton buffet. Less rain can mean less plankton, which can mean fewer baitfish.
Fewer baitfish means that some migratory predator fish won’t hang around as much. Those fall mackerel may take a look in the Harbor, find that it’s slim pickings for bait and head on south. Tarpon could decide to depart early if there aren’t enough glass minnows to fire up schools of ladyfish. Resident fish such as snook, redfish, trout, snapper and others may have to scrounge to find food, a condition that does not usually lead to a good year-class.
The bottom line for fishermen is that we need to hope the rains settle in soon so that we get a dose of badly-needed dark brown river water in the estuary. The next time that you’re chased off the water by an afternoon thunderstorm, it may help lessen the aggravation if you can tell yourself that it’s for a good cause.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.