Finally! The carport, shed or whatever you want to call it that I have been planning on putting up for the RV and the boat is going to happen. The building permit has been pulled, the down payment has been made, now it’s time to order the pad.
The pad is essentially the floor over which the building will be constructed. I contemplated putting a concrete slab down, but when I priced the concrete, I found out it was going to cost me more than the building would cost. Plus, my wife made a great point: If we ever sell the house, the buyer may not want the building or the concrete back there. It’s one thing to tear down a building, but quite another to remove a concrete slab.
So concrete was out. But I needed to find something that would stand up to the weather. Online research suggested crushed rock, decomposed granite or asphalt would be good options.
Ultimately, we settled on decomposed granite. It’s better in the elements and won’t erode away like asphalt does. I found a contractor who will come out and put a pad down like they do for a driveway, and then place the crushed granite over the top. They will level it and do all the work for a lot less money than getting a concrete slab done.
This thing will be somewhat large. I ordered a 24x36 building to be constructed in our backyard. Fortunately we can get by on the side of the house to get to it, but it will eat up 900 square feet of the yard. So putting a concrete slab of that size in was going to be really expensive. It just seemed like the crushed granite was the best way to go. The price for that is a tenth of what the concrete would have cost.
So now, all the work I need to do in the backyard needs to get started. I have to cap off some sprinkler heads that go down the side of the fence. (No sense having sprinklers popping up when there isn’t any grass in the area.) Once that gets done, I can pick a date for the folks to come out and start putting the decomposed granite down.
The timing of this is very important. I don’t want to have the granite exposed to the elements for too long. I have this fear that if we get any serious rain — or worse, a hurricane — before the building goes up, the granite will erode away. Even though they have assured me that wouldn’t happen, I’m just worried that it will somewhat get messed up.
The building itself takes about five weeks to come in. They can put it up in a day, but it takes time for pre-fabrication and delivery. So, my work needs to get done first. I will order the granite to be put down about two weeks before the building gets here. That should give it enough time to settle in before the building goes up on top of it.
I have to admit, I am very excited and happy that this is getting done. I have wanted to keep the RV under cover for a long time now, and it’s finally going to happen. Between that and the boat standing out in the elements, it was about all I could take.
I look at it as protecting our investments. When you put the time and money into having hobbies like this, I want to make sure we do what we can to keep them protected. Spending a few dollars to make that happens just feels like the right thing to do. Plus, it surely can’t hurt the property value.
However, once this goes up, the backyard will look a tad cluttered. We have a nice fire pit out back, and we have a gazebo that sits on a 12x14 paver deck. Add the building for the RV and boat, and we don’t have a lot of open space left. On the upside, though, I’ll have less lawn to mow, which is always a good thing.
Knowing that our RV and boat will be protected from the elements is what this is all about. Having that peace of mind is what putting this building up is all about.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
