The coldest, most blustery, most un-Florida-like weather occurs here during January and February. We don’t have much use for snow shovels in Southwest Florida and we aren’t likely to be subject to any blizzards, but conditions can get eye-watering, teeth-rattling chilly for days at a time when cold fronts bluster through the area (and if you were here earlier this week, you already know that).
Some of the fish species which live in our subtropical waters react to these conditions by hunkering down and not eating much until things warm up. However, we’re lucky that there is at least one popular species for which the fishing is best during the coldest months of the year and which will bite even during the passage of the harshest cold fronts. Sheepshead are well-known as cold-weather fish here and have saved many a wintertime fishing trip.
Sheepshead are found along the Atlantic and Gulf coast from Nova Scotia to Brazil. Sheepshead Bay in New York was named after these fish, so it’s clear that they can survive weather and water that’s much colder than anything that they’d ever encounter locally.
Sheepshead are members of the porgy family, and are closely related to pinfish. Surprised about the pinfish relation? Next time you have a pinfish in hand, pry its mouth open and take a look at the teeth. They’re very similar to sheepshead teeth, with an arrangement that includes nippers forward on the jaws and crushers further back in the mouth.
One reason that sheepshead are considered a winter fish is this is when they aggregate in large schools around coastal structures during their spawning run and become relatively easy to locate. Places such as bridges, piers and docks (especially those along the ICW) and offshore structures including artificial reefs and natural ledges attract dozens, hundreds or sometimes thousands of sheepshead. Obviously, fishing at these sites can be very good.
Here’s an interesting observation for which I have no explanation: I believe the peak of the sheepshead spawn seems to have moved later in the year. I think that 20 or 30 years ago, the peak occurred in February. Now it seems to top out a month or so later in March. Perhaps some sheepshead experts can chime in with their observations.
Many of the sheepshead landed during the winter are ripe and ready to spawn. If you catch a sheepshead that begins oozing yellow-orange eggs (for females) or white milky milt (from males) when landed, that fish was probably pretty close to being ready to spawn.
The places where they school up are either places where they will be spawning, or stopping points for them on their way to spawn. Spawning occurs either offshore or pretty close to the Gulf where the water is fairly salty.
So when the El Jobean pier on the Myakka River loads up with sheepshead in the winter, those are probably mostly fish that are headed downstream towards the Gulf. But when the Venice jetties or the old phosphate dock at Boca Grande stack up with sheepshead, those fish may actually be spawning — though it’s thought that most of the spawning activity takes place farther offshore.
We catch sheepshead offshore in pretty good numbers out to about 50 feet of water during the spawning run. I have seen a few out as far as 60 feet, but only rarely. I cannot recall catching any of them deeper than 60 feet, though I would guess that they do get out there sometimes.
By the time warmer weather begins in the spring, the offshore fish disappear from the reefs and ledges as they head back into the estuaries. But there’s a bit of controversy about this migration pattern.
There are a number of anglers who believe that sheepshead are moving into coastal waters from farther offshore during the winter, and that these fish then head back out to deeper Gulf waters in the spring after the spawn has concluded. This position is bolstered by the fact that we don’t see nearly as many sheepshead in the estuaries during the summer as we do during the winter.
I think this is because sheepshead scatter out way back in the bushes and deep into the backcountry where they are not seen by most anglers. The science seems pretty clear that these fish are living most of the year inshore in the estuaries, but fishermen will probably debate this forever.
Regardless of your opinion on the sheepshead migration pattern, there is no debate that we’re now approaching the peak time for catching these striped porgies. So it’s time to grab your shrimp, fiddler crabs, sand fleas, tubeworms, barnacles, clam strips or whatever you favor for sheepshead bait and head to your favorite barnacle-encrusted structure.
You do need to be aware that there is a newly reduced bag limit on sheepshead this year. The limit has been reduced by nearly half, from 15 fish per harvester to eight per harvester. In addition, during the months of March and April there is a vessel limit of no more than 50 sheepshead per boat, regardless of the number of people aboard.
Of course, you can’t ever exceed the individual bag limit. So, during March and April, if there are six people aboard your boat they can each take up to eight sheepshead. But if there are seven or more people aboard, anybody who hasn’t yet caught their eight fish must stop keeping fish when a total of 50 have been boxed on the boat.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Call him at 941-639-2628 or email Captain@KingFishFleet.com.
