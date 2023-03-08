Jack crevalle

Although often regarded as “trash fish,” jacks are actually excellent game and fight harder than almost anything out there.

Crevalle jacks are one of the most underrated fish we have here. If they would jump, I think they’d achieve the same highly coveted gamefish status we give to tarpon. But since they don’t jump (or at least jump very rarely), too often they don’t get the respect they deserve.

And yet, giant trevally are one of the top travel gamefish in the world. People spend big bucks to go to the Seychelles, New South Wales or Sudan to chase them. You know what a GT is? It’s just a big ol’ jack. The average weight for a GT is about 15 pounds. We’ve got jacks the same size around right now. Maybe we should call them Florida trevally instead.


