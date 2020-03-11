As I’m writing this, the air temperature is 61 degrees. That’s a little chilly for Florida, but overall our winter has been a mild one. Water temperatures in the Harbor are still hovering about 70 to 75 degrees. If you went fishing in February, you probably noticed a few things that may not have hit home. There’s a lot of whitebait in the Harbor, the schools of cownose rays are out there, and there are a few tarpon running around.
You may also have caught a few weird fish for this time of year. Spanish mackerel are already in the Harbor and we’ve been catching black sea bass out at Alligator Creek Reef. Put all of this together, and there’s one inescapable conclusion: It’s going to be another weird year.
Mild winters cause weird fishing. Fish don’t have watches and calendars, so they judge their year in different ways. Some judge the length of day, some the length of night, some even use tidal flow. But almost all fish require certain water temperatures and food availability, and will move accordingly to find them. This is why you don’t see snook way up north where salmon live, nor salmon down here. It’s also why you’re dressed in long pants and a sweatshirt while your Canadian neighbors are out in shorts and tank tops.
Expect things to start early this year. Redfish are already keying on whitebait over shrimp. I’m fishing two months early. The things I would be doing and the places I would be fishing in late April, I’m doing now. And it’s working. But at the same time, don’t forget about our winter fish. There are still a lot of sheepshead out there. To me, it looks like our spring transition is here and now.
I’m going to throw at least one big rod on the boat now, and some bigger hooks and leader too. You never know when a school of tarpon will pop up, or a shark may come near the boat, or you’ll stumble across a cobia or three. I may be throwing the castnet for baitfish, but I still bring shrimp just in case. There are still a lot of whiting in the Harbor along with those sheepshead.
Having the ability to be flexible and change quickly can open more fish species for you this time of year. Going from trout to cobia with a simple rod switch can mean success. It’s not at all odd this time of year to find cobia on the grassflats looking for breakfast. Cobia on the flats apparently come in two sizes: An inch under legal and 50 pounds. You really don’t want to fight that 50-pound cobia on your trout rod.
The fun-sized tarpon should start schooling too. These are your 10- to 40-pound tarpon. The big ones are work, but these little guys are just plain fun. I call them the horny teenagers. They school up like the adults, but don’t want to be seen with them. They don’t know what they’re doing breeding-wise, but they’re practicing. And they’re more willing to eat than the big tarpon. Where do you usually find teenagers at the mall? The food court.
I love our spring and fall transitions. You have more species of fish to target and many more options. You just have to be ready with your gear to make those changes fast and efficiently. And if you don’t take that advice, when you see the tarpon and cobia out there, remember I told you so.
Capt. Cayle Wills owns and operates Bad Fish Charters on Charlotte Harbor. Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Capt.Cayle@ReelBadFish.com. You can also visit him online at ReelBadFish.com or Facebook.com/BadFishCharters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.