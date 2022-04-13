I have never been much of a “beach guy.” Sand, sun and surf just don’t appeal to me. But I do enjoy a couple activities the beach has to offer, mainly beach-combing and surf fishing. The former is usually a joint activity for my wife and me; the latter is what I do if I’m on my own.
When I was younger, I hardly ever took bait to the beach. I knew I’d have no problem catching what I wanted right where I was fishing. Sand fleas are a favorite food source for fish that cruise the surf, so that was the way to go.
Now, some folks will look at you funny when you say you’re using sand fleas for bait. Turns out many of them think sand fleas are those tiny bugs that nibble on you if you hang out around the water as the sun is sinking and the wind is dying down. We usually call them no-see-ums, but apparently sand flies is another name and people get them confused. I don’t have any hooks small enough for no-see-ums.
The sand fleas I’m talking about are more properly called mole crabs, since there’s already a type of shore-dwelling amphipod known as a sand flea (and they look much more flea-like than a mole crab). And on the subject, mole crabs aren’t really crabs at all — they’re more closely related to shrimp.
Etymological and taxonomic concerns aside, sand mole flea crabs are a prime bait choice in the areas they live. In Southwest Florida, that is exclusively the surf zone of our barrier islands. There are no sand fleas in the Harbor, or in the deep Gulf, or at Port Charlotte Beach — so the fish there aren’t very interested in eating them.
But where they live, they’re like Cheetos: Crunchy, delicious and a very popular snack. Virtually every fish that forages in the surf zone eats them. Sheepshead and pompano are perhaps the best known, but snook, whiting, black drum and even bluefish will gobble them up.
Like so many other things, sand fleas aren’t like they used to be. Beach renourishment is a major problem for them, since the area they live is where the replacement sand gets dumped. As you might imagine, this causes mass casualties in a species that lives in such a specific habitat.
So if you want to find sand fleas, you need to find a beach that hasn’t been recently renourished. It takes a while for the numbers to rebuild — sometimes years. The longer it’s been the better. This is also generally true of fish. The more natural a beach, the more fish will utilize it.
Even on natural beaches, you won’t find sand fleas everywhere. For reasons that are not at all clear, they congregate in certain areas. You might walk several hundred yards of surf and find only a handful, then suddenly hit the mother lode and get three dozen in a scoop. Come back tomorrow and they will have moved.
This takes time, so I have a shortcut: I watch the birds. Tiny sanderlings and stately oystercatchers are both very fond of sand fleas. Watch close, and when you see them catching fleas, that means you probably can too.
Since the fleas aren’t as abundant, I no longer catch them in my hands. Instead, I use a sand rake (sometimes called a Florida snow shovel). Basically, it’s a metal mesh basket on a handle. Some people use them for collecting shells or shark teeth.
To collect fleas, I start right at the first dropoff in the water. This is usually where the largest fleas live. Juveniles prefer to live a bit further up the beach, where the breaking waves lap over the sand. If you move too far up where the sand is dry, there won’t be any sand fleas. They need to stay damp.
A five-gallon bucket with some wet sand and a half-inch of water will keep your fleas just fine, as long as you don’t bake them in the sun. If you make the water deeper, you’ll need an aerator or your sand fleas will die of oxygen deprivation.
Sand fleas are burrowers, so you’ll want some weight to keep them close to the bottom. My favorite rig is a very easy one: Tie a No. 2 live bait hook (small but stout) to a 6-foot leader of 30-pound fluorocarbon. Add a dropper loop about 12 to 16 inches above the hook, and the thread a pyramid sinker (1 to 4 ounces, depending on surf conditions) onto the loop.
I hook a sand flea through the tail end (look at the underside of the flea and you’ll see the tail folded against the body), hiding as much of the hook as possible in the flea. This rig can be cast and slowly retrieved across the sand, or simply toss it out and wait.
Since sand fleas are less common than they used to be, don’t overharvest them and be sure to release any you don’t use in the surf where they can survive. I also release any females with eggs under their tails. The eggs are bright orange, so they’re easy to spot.
Sand fleas are available frozen, but I’ve always had much better results with freshly harvested. Plus, they’re just fun to catch. If you’ve got kids, tasking them with flea collection will both free you up to fish and give them something useful to do. Finally, a good reason to reproduce!
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
