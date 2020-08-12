It’s another bumper year for Mayan cichlids. Have you noticed? I’ve been watching them from my dock for a few months now. I’ve counted as many as eight at a time moving between my floating and fixed docks. They’re also pretty plentiful in the ditch that runs along Punta Gorda’s linear walk. I see them regularly there on my morning runs, particularly if the tide is out and the water’s low.
Mayan cichlids (say sick-lids, not chick-lids) are one of several invasive exotic fish species found in our local waters. Mayan cichlids (Nandopsis urophthalmus) are native to Central America, with populations occurring in southeastern Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.
Mayans were first documented in 1983 in the Everglades National Park. They are now well established and abundant in South Florida as far north as Lake Okeechobee and the St. Lucie Canal. On Florida’s West Coast, they’ve been recorded as far north as Pinellas County. Although their exact introduction mechanism in Florida is unknown, it’s speculated that they came from an aquarium or pond farm.
Mayan cichlids have been in our local waters for quite a few years now. While first documented in Charlotte Harbor in 2003, they were likely here much earlier. Mayan cichlids have a huge salinity range and are found in fresh water, estuaries and marine waters in their native range. Here we generally see them in fresh and low-salinity waters, where they seem to have found the greatest foothold.
As you might expect for a tropical fish, they do appear to be somewhat cold sensitive, and the freezes in 2010 and 2011 knocked their numbers back considerably. But they immediately started making a comeback, and they are now seem to be more abundant than they were before.
Mayan cichlids are really quite beautiful fish. They are similar in appearance to our native sunfishes. Adults and juveniles have a yellow to olive-brown body, with five to seven distinct vertical bars and a prominent dark spot ringed in an iridescent blue halo at the base of their tail. Their body color varies a lot. Sometimes when you see them in the water, you can see blue hues behind their head. If you pull them from you water, you may also see a bright red chin, throat and breast.
Mayans have a long dorsal fin with both spiny and soft segments, and a rounded tail. The average size of a Mayan cichlid is about 8 to 10 inches, but they do get larger — the record is over 16 inches.
Mayans generally spawn once a year and, like most cichlids, are devoted parents. The produce sticky adhesive eggs that are laid in nests in the bottom substrate. Nest building occurs primarily in April, with peak spawning in May and June. When the young hatch, they swim to the bottom where they attach themselves to the substrate with special adhesive glands on their head. The young begin free-swimming after about five to six days, and both parents guard young for up to six weeks.
Mayan cichlids feed on a variety of small fish and invertebrates, including the young of some of our prized sportfish. In captivity they are known to live up to 11 years; however, in the wild, the maximum reported age is 7 years.
On a good note, Mayan cichlids are fun to catch, good to eat, and there’s no bag limit. Mayans are pretty spunky and put up a better fight than most other fish of the same size.
If you catch a Mayan cichlid, or any other nonnative fish, it’s important to know that it is illegal to release it back into the water, unless you do so immediately and in the same location where you caught it. But it’s better to toss them in the cooler — their meat is white and flaky with a mild flavor, a lot like the mangrove snapper they often share habitat with.
They will take variety of natural baits and almost any small artificial. I caught three in a matter of minutes using cut pieces of shrimp. My luck with a popping bug was less impressive — but then, so was my fly technique.
Betty Staugler is the UF/IFAS Extension Charlotte County agent for the Florida Sea Grant Program. She is active in many areas relating to boating, fishing, and watershed/coastal living. Sea Grant supports research and education activities that help Florida’s shoreline communities, industries and citizens wisely use the state’s coastal and marine resources. Contact her at staugler@ufl.edu or 941-764-4346.
