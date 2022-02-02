As soon as I finish this column, I’m going to go to my dresser to dig out my sweats and then rummage around my closet floor for my fur-lined Ugg boots.
This kind of attire is usually a once-a-year affair here in Southwest Florida, but the next couple of nights (actually, the days too) are looking like it for sure. With lows dropping into the low 30s tonight and tomorrow night, then struggling to get into the mid and upper 50s it will be our coolest temps this winter and I want to be ready.
Of course, I will still wear my shorts and flops during the day (because I refuse to let the cold win). But sitting around in the evenings watching TV, sweats and boots will be the dress code. My wife refuses to turn the heater on, so we just deal with it. I know that our northern brothers and sisters are looking at temps far below ours, but I don’t live up there and neither do our snook.
By the time this publishes, the temps will be back into the mid 70s and all will be right with the world. Meantime, I have had clients cancel trips and casting lessons for the next two days. That’s all right with me. It’s supposed to be fun, right?
I was out with a charter yesterday. It got breezy in the afternoon, but we still caught fish. The snook were wearing fleece-lined Carhartt jackets, but Rob was still able to tease a few into eating.
When we first started, Rob was casting well and making good presentations with the fly. As the wind came up, he kind of fell apart. He asked me why and I told him it was his back cast. He said, “I haven’t changed anything. Why has it stopped working?” I said, “Because you haven’t changed anything.” That got me a confused stare.
I see this problem often, and I know that I have harped on it before, but your back cast cannot be out of sight, out of mind. Rob’s back cast was marginal at best. But with little or no breeze, he was able to compensate on his forward cast well enough to deliver the fly. As the wind picked up, his back cast was doing nothing but falling down behind him.
Contrary to popular belief, the hardest cast for a beginner or even intermediate caster to make is with a stiff breeze directly behind. But you have the wind to carry it forward, you say. That’s super if we’re using spinning gear.
Fly casting doesn’t work that way. The wind won’t help you deliver a forward cast because your poor back cast can’t be salvaged. There are no ifs, ands or buts here. If you make a good back cast, the forward cast is much easier to make. If you make a bad back cast, your forward cast will also suffer.
What makes a good back cast? It should travel back behind you in a loop that will allow the line to straighten out before you come forward. That means your rod will load (bend) immediately and be able to deliver the line efficiently on the forward cast. This is true in wind, rain, sleet, snow or sun.
Remember, you want your back cast to look like what you expect your forward cast to look like. A nice tight leg-over-leg loop that has the energy and shape to cut through the wind and straighten out in the desired direction. The two casts should look like mirror images.
This is what I explained to Rob, and then we worked on his back cast for a while. Just before he hit the mark of total frustration he had a breakthrough. He hit a couple of good casts in a row and got “the feel.” Getting the feel is huge.
Suddenly Rob was in the groove, and now he was really throwing some line. I had to back off the mangroves to keep his cast from entering the limbs and roots on every shot. He cast over the next seven or eight fish that we found. He turned to me and said, “I love this! Every cast I throw is easier than it used to be, and it goes farther and straighter.”
“That’s what casting efficiently will do for you,” I said. “Now how about working on a little control and quit spooking all these fish we’re finding?”
I’m sure the water temps are going to drop for the next few days with this cold snap and wind, but it will recover. All of our fish will acclimate and go back to doing what fish do, including eating. Snook may still be wearing their Carhartts and fur-lined Uggs, but that’s OK as long as they survive.
Work on that back cast, stay warm and stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
