When we bought our Class A RV almost two years ago, I knew we would get our use out of it. However, the one use I did not anticipate was as a guest house when we had family visiting. Turns out the RV is useful even when it’s standing in the driveway.
The RV has come in very handy for vacations, long weekends, and even providing good housing when I go off on my fishing tournaments. But while it was sitting here in the driveway, I never thought we would find a use for it. Then again, the pandemic was raging wild and keeping folks from traveling.
Now that the situation has eased some, we are getting asked by family members about coming to visit. Living near the theme parks of Central Florida is attractive to most folks, so it’s not unusual for family and friends to ask if they can stay with us.
In the past, we have kind of shied away from this situation. Don’t get me wrong; we love our families dearly. But extra room in the house is something we never had a lot of. The way the house is laid out does not lend itself to allowing many family members to bunk in with us.
Enter the RV.
Now we have a full mother-in-law suite type setting where we can easily let people come and stay. No longer do we have to dance around politeness and try to tell our family and friends that while we would love to see them, they just can’t stay with us. That was always an awkward conversation, and one we had to have numerous times.
But with the bigger RV (and 50-amp power available to plug it in here at the house), we can say yes instead. If they’re willing to stay in the RV, come on down.
We do have the power, but we do not have a place to hook up the water and sewage discharge. Our guests will still need to use the bathroom facilities inside the house. It’s a minor inconvenience for anyone staying in the RV, but if they were staying in the house with us, it would be the same arrangement.
As it happens, the first trial run is happening tonight. Missy’s sister is planning on staying a night or two with us, and we are opening up the RV for her to stay in. My wife is a cleanaholic. Everything has a place, and everything needs to be in its place.
She is going all out getting it all set up and ready as I write this. I almost (but not quite) had the nerve to ask her if I needed to run to the store to buy some mints to put at the bedside. I’m not surprised, however — she does the same thing for us when we get ready to head out for a vacation or long weekend.
Lord knows we have found almost every use imaginable for the RV. But every time I think we can’t come up with a new use, we find one more to try. Hopefully this works out well and we end up using it for other family members to come and stay with us in the future. After all, having family and friends around whom we haven’t seen for quite a while is very enjoyable.
Even parked in the driveway, this RV is enriching our lives. Despite all the problems we’ve had with it (and my complaining about them), I’m glad we made this purchase.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
