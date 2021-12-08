According to conventional wisdom, this is the time of year when you go fishing for sheepshead, trout and small redfish. But sometimes listening to the conventional wisdom will kick you right in the teeth.
While it’s true that there’s a lot of trout and sheepie fishing going on in winter, that’s no reason to assume they’re the only fish you’ll come across. If you want to make your time on the water the best it can be, adopt the Boy Scout motto and always be prepared.
Think about this: There you are with your 10-pound line and light rod, trout fishing. Out of nowhere, a 40-pound cobia swims up to the boat and looks up at you. Quick, throw the … oh, wait, we don’t have a heavier rig because we were only going trout fishing. Now you have two choices: Try to hook that fish with woefully underclassed gear and probably get railed, or just watch him until he gets bored and swims away.
On the other hand, if you had thought ahead and brought along a heavier outfit — you know, just in case — you could toss out a bait and have a reasonable chance of catching that cobia. What sounds better to you?
Beyond just being prepared for the unexpected, there’s also going out in search of the unusual. One time a few years back, I was fishing with Capt. Bart Marx on Johnson Shoals at the north end of Cayo Costa. We were there to check out the shark action — something a handful of the local guides had been talking about.
Mid-December is not usually the time to hit sharks in Boca Grande Pass, but the water temperature seemed about right and we’d heard about it from a few different people, so we went and gave it a shot. Turned out there were some nice blacktips at least, because we caught a couple 80-pounders. Not what we’d normally expect, but hey — there they were.
I’m not telling you this to brag or illustrate how awesome I am. I’m just making the point that anything can happen, especially when the weather’s been as unseasonably warm as the tail of end of our fall has been. But you can run across the unexpected at any time. Fish have fins and they often use them.
Here’s another one: Let’s say you’re planning an offshore trip, and you have your heart set on going out to the deeper reefs for amberjack. You start out, but the seas are bigger than the forecast called for and the rockin’ and rollin’ is getting to you. Realizing the deep reef trip is off, you turn back around.
On the way in, you notice that the water’s much calmer closer to shore. You have to drive past a couple of the nearshore reefs to get back to the dock, and if you had brought some snapper rigs instead of just the heavy AJ rods, you could stop and have a bit of fun. That’s how you turn a lousy day into a great one, and that’s one more reason why being prepared for whatever is always a good plan.
Being prepared doesn’t have a season. Next spring, when you have friends visiting from Kenosha and you want to show them what tarpon fishing is all about, you better have some lighter rods aboard in case the tarpon don’t cooperate or if they just don’t have the patience to wait for one. That way, you can go inshore and catch redfish, trout, ladyfish or whatever else will put a bend in the rod and leave them smiling.
Preparation is more than just having rods on the boat. Tackle and bait are important, too. When a school of bluefish start biting off your trout lures or a bunch of Spanish mackerel start slashing bait nearby, it’s a great feeling to know you have wire leaders in you bag and can tie on one. Having lures that can be fished deep, shallow and in the middle is always good, and an assortment of sizes and colors will maximize your ability to target whatever.
I can hear someone out there saying I’m just trying to sell you more gear. Well, I do want you to buy gear, but it’s not just about making money for the shop. I want you to be a successful angler, and the plain fact is that consistent success requires flexibility — and flexibility requires owning more than one fishing rod.
There are fishermen out there who only ever do one thing — catch snook under the bridge lights, for example, or fish sheepshead at the jetties. Those guys may not need more than one outfit, but they’re specialists. I’m assuming that you want to be able to catch many different kinds of fish under a wide variety of circumstances, and doing that does require investing in a bit of tackle. Whether you buy it from me or from someone else, you’ll have to get it somewhere.
Being prepared for anything when you’re out for a day of fishing is more than a good idea, it’s also a display of good sense. Your time on the water is precious, and (for me, at least) it always seems like there’s just too little of it. Making the most of it is important, and that’s why I choose to be as prepared as I can each and every time I go out.
That way, when the unexpected happens, I don’t get caught with my pants around my ankles — and that’s far from a bad thing.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
