Every year after the SHOT Show, new guns come crawling to the market. This year is no exception. There are plenty of new models hitting the shelves now, with more soon to follow. While there are a couple of full size pistols, it seems the new “micro compact” models are what everyone is concentrating on.
Sig Sauer led the way with the P365. It’s a great pistol — small, controllable, and it accepts 10-, 12- or 15-round magazines. Then came the variants: The P365 SAS, which has the Sig anti-snag treatment and a new bullseye sight that eliminates the usual front and rear sights. The P365X, which has a longer grip. The P365XL, which has the longer grip and the slide and barrel are about an inch longer.
These have been on the market for a while, but pay attention to the order. Sig is also going to make the P365 in .380 ACP, but I am unaware of its designation. What I do know is that Sig has officially discontinued the P938 and P238 models.
One of the first competitors to the P365 was the Springfield Armory Hellcat. Springfield now offers a few different models. One is the Hellcat ODP, which has a self-clocking compensator. They have also just announced the Hellcat Pro, which has a larger grip.
Springfield has also said they’ve got a “mystery gun” to be revealed in the fall. Given the order of P365s, I’m assuming it will be similar to the P365XL — a Hellcat with the larger grip and a slightly longer slide and barrel. Call it a hunch …
Taurus wasn’t far behind with the release of their G3C and G4. Now they have announced the G3X and the G3XL. And it just so happens the G3X has a larger grip and the G3XL is almost a full-size pistol. Are we seeing the trend?
Taurus has also announced the TX-22 Competition, which features a cut-down slide for weight reduction and a red dot mount in the middle of the slide. Most red dot mounts are on the rear of the slide, but this one is dead center. It also has a threaded barrel and can be bought with a factory compensator installed. Looks like a pretty fun little plinker.
A few years ago, Mossberg announced they were releasing a pistol, called the MC1. They have now released the MC2 and the MC2c, essentially following the flow of things we’ve been talking about. Mossberg returning to the handgun market for the first time since ending production of the Brownie in 1932 was a surprise.
Now Savage has thrown their hat in the ring with the release of the micro compact Savage Stance. It’s similar in size to the P365, Hellcat, GX3C and the Ruger Max 9. It can be had in a black, gray or flat dark earth finish with three-dot sights, night sights or a Viridian laser.
Smith & Wesson hasn’t exactly been sitting on their laurels either. They had a new pistol to announce, called the CSX. Another 9mm micro compact, it has 10+1 or 12+1 capacity. The interesting part is that while everyone is concentrating on striker-fired micro compacts, the CSX is hammer-fired. The layout is sort of like a tiny 1911.
Springfield had two other big releases during the show. One was the SA-35, which is their version of the Browning Hi-Power. The other was the Hellion, a 5.56x45 bullpup based on the Croatian VHS-2 rifle. It comes with an adjustable gas block in case you want to fire it suppressed.
Both the SA35 and the Hellion will be available in the near (ish) future. Springfield has a bad habit of releasing a limited number of firearms, then six months later production catches up, so be patient.
Some other honorable mentions: The American Tactical FXH-45, which is a 1911 Commander with a polymer frame. The Cabot Guns Apocalypse, a defense-dedicated 1911. The Rock River Arms STK 100, which is a re-worked Glock 17. The Smith & Wesson M&P in 10mm. And finally, the Taurus 327, which is basically an 856 chambered in .327 Magnum. We’ll be taking a closer look at that when we get one.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
