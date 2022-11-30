A few weeks ago, a good friend came running up to me on the beach. He said that he had seen a huge pink bird flying over his house and he was positive it was a flamingo. He was quite excited over this sighting.
Not wanting to burst his bubble, I reluctantly asked him if he had ever seen a roseate spoonbill. He replied he never heard of a roseate spoonbill. Aha! I was quite familiar with people thinking that they have spotted flamingos at Lemon Lake (off Placida Road at Amberjack Environmental Park) or flying hither and yon over Englewood and the surrounding area.
I went home and immediately sent my friend a few photos and some information about roseate spoonbills (Platalea ajaja).
Southern Florida and some coastal areas in Texas and Louisiana are quite fortunate to have spoonbills; otherwise, we would have to travel to South America to see them. According to the National Audubon Society, the greatest number of spoonbills in the United States are found in the Everglades.
Spoonbills often roost in mangroves and can be found in tidal areas, saltwater lagoons and brackish water. They are waders and eat small fish, shrimp, mollusks and some insects.
The distinctive character is the beak. It is long and a flat like a spatula. The beak is used to sift sideways through muck in search of small crustaceans. Another very distinct (and very obvious) characteristic is the color of the roseate spoonbill’s feathers. They can be very bright pink to soft pink — much like a flamingo — making this large bird extremely striking and highly sought by photographers and birders.
The beautiful feathers almost destroyed this species in the 1800s. They were hunted and killed for their pink feathers to adorn ladies’ hats. At one point, there were just a few dozen breeding pairs in Florida. According to Nature Works, a program produced by New Hampshire Public Television, in 1940 spoonbills were made a protected species.
Since that time, they have made a healthy comeback. Nowadays, you're likely to see one or even a group wading in local estuary shallows, at Myakka River State Park, or even feeding in roadside ditches. The only places you're likely to see a flamingo in Florida are a zoo or a lottery ticket. If it's pink and wild, check the beak — it's almost guaranteed to be a spoonie.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
