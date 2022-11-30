Spoonbill nesting

The shocking pink color of a roseate spoonbill stands out no matter where these birds are seen.

 WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive

A few weeks ago, a good friend came running up to me on the beach. He said that he had seen a huge pink bird flying over his house and he was positive it was a flamingo. He was quite excited over this sighting.

Not wanting to burst his bubble, I reluctantly asked him if he had ever seen a roseate spoonbill. He replied he never heard of a roseate spoonbill. Aha! I was quite familiar with people thinking that they have spotted flamingos at Lemon Lake (off Placida Road at Amberjack Environmental Park) or flying hither and yon over Englewood and the surrounding area.


Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.

