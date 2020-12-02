Fishing in Southwest Florida is a treat for many reasons. The sheer variety of fish that can be caught keeps most folks’ interest as they wonder what might bite next. Add a kayak to the equation and the variety expands significantly as more territory becomes accessible. No angler catches all the species on every trip, but most will catch more variety than you might expect.
Some areas have a limited list of species available. In inland Florida, only freshwater fish are present. The big draw there is largemouth bass, but others get their share of attention. Speckled perch (black crappie, if you didn’t grow up in the South), bluegill, stumpknockers, shellcrackers, warmouth, channel catfish, Mayan cichlids and others add to the fun. Head south toward Naples and you can add oscars and peacock bass to the list.
Here in Southwest Florida, we can target freshwater species, brackish fish and inshore saltwater gamefish from a kayak. In a few areas, you might catch them all in one trip.
People often ask anglers what they’re fishing for — meaning, “What fish are you targeting?” When we get the question, we usually mention several different fish available in that area. But often, the truth is we’re after anything that bites (and preferably pulls hard).
Edibility is not our primary qualifier, although we do enjoy fresh fish regularly. We never take bass home, preferring to release them to catch again someday. This is especially true of the big breeder females that can potentially expand the population and make for even better days ahead.
On the saltwater flats, where we often kayak, the species count is nearly unlimited. Our primary obsession is catching and releasing big redfish on artificial lures, mostly soft plastics on jigheads. The bycatch includes speckled seatrout, ladyfish, snook, flounder, sheepshead, pompano, juvenile gag grouper, gafftopsail catfish and lizardfish. If we’re lucky, Spanish mackerel, bluefish and jack crevalle sometimes crash the party.
Les confesses he’s got an addiction to jack crevalle. It’s certainly not for their table qualities — it’s their sheer power and dogged determination. Sure, we would rather be towed around by a redfish (since they tend to go in a straight line), but nothing on the flats pulls like a jack. We both love the thrill of seeing a school of feeding fish coming across a flat and the anticipation of casting a jig into the frenzy. The immediate hookup and the sustained battle that follows is habit-forming.
Catching a jack crevalle from a feeding frenzy is not difficult. They will hit anything that lands in front of them. It takes no special color or retrieve to get a strike. The first time this became obvious to us was while wading from Tropical Point Park on Pine Island a few years ago.
We were catching a variety of fish along the mangroves to the south when a big school of jacks appeared. We both cast and hooked up immediately. Kimball loves pulling on a big jacks as much as Les, but isn’t actually addicted.
Les (a slow learner) was still in recovery mode after releasing his fish and saw them coming back across the flat. He couldn’t resist another cast into the pile. Kim, on the other hand, held her fire until the pack had gone by and she continued catching trout, snook and redfish while Les ended up pulling on another big jack and missed the great bite Kim was enjoying.
It happened again last week. We were kayaking our favorite flat near Oyster Creek when a feeding frenzy headed our way. As they came by, we both hooked up and spent 30 minutes being towed in circles around the flat.
The lesson learned was that jacks can pull a kayak around for quite a while without tiring. When wading, we can put more pressure on them than in a kayak, where the boat goes willingly along with the fish. Using an anchor or a drift sock is not a good idea because these fish will continually circle the kayak and tangle up.
We finished off the day with a variety pack of snapper, snook, a redfish, some trout and a surprise barracuda — all good and loads of fun. But those jacks were better, and they definitely made the day.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
