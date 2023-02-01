Bobber

Many anglers think of floats as kid stuff, but they can be serious tackle for serious anglers.

 Shutterstock photo

Let’s get one big misconception cleared up right now: A float has more uses than simply telling you when your bait gets eaten. It’s true that watching a bobber disappear beneath the water is a great way for kids to know when they have a fish.

But that’s not the only use for these indispensable bits of tackle. They keep your bait out of the grass and oysters on the flats, let you put a bait right in front of fish that are suspended in the water column, help you cast farther, allow you to use wind or current to send a bait much farther than you could ever cast it, and can even help attract fish to your bait.


Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.

