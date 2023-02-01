Let’s get one big misconception cleared up right now: A float has more uses than simply telling you when your bait gets eaten. It’s true that watching a bobber disappear beneath the water is a great way for kids to know when they have a fish.
But that’s not the only use for these indispensable bits of tackle. They keep your bait out of the grass and oysters on the flats, let you put a bait right in front of fish that are suspended in the water column, help you cast farther, allow you to use wind or current to send a bait much farther than you could ever cast it, and can even help attract fish to your bait.
The simplest float is just a chunk of cork with a slit cut in it. This works, at least sort of, but the cork tends to fall off when you get a bite. Sometimes, that can be advantageous. Most floats today are made of plastic or foam, although there are still wooden models on the market.
The most popular type of float for Charlotte Harbor anglers is the popping cork. These floats are designed with a hemispherical cavity in the top end, which produces a popping or gurgling sound when you twitch the line. The noise imitates the sound of a fish feeding or a baitfish trying to escape, and draws in curious predators to see if there’s an easy meal nearby. Which there is: Your bait, suspended a few inches to 3 feet below the cork. Fish on!
Popping corks can be had unweighted, weighted or with rattles built in. Rattles add another dimension of sound for added fish attraction. Weighted corks add a bit to your casting distance, plus the weight holds the cork upright, making it easier to pop.
Most anglers who fish the flats at least occasionally use a shrimp or pinfish under a popping cork. What many of them don’t realize is how effective it can be to fish a soft plastic lure or spoon under a cork. If you think about it, though, it makes sense. It works for the exact same reason: The fish hears another fish feeding, comes to investigate and sees something that looks edible.
Clacking floats like the Cajun Thunder use a similar concept to attract fish, though what the fish thinks it’s hearing is less obvious. It doesn’t really matter though, because fish are drawn to it all the same.
As most pier anglers know, a float drifts nicely with the current. This effect can be used to your advantage when you need to get a bait farther than you can cast it — as long as the current is going the right direction. If the water flow is going the wrong way, it will quickly carry your bait out of the strike zone. Weighted floats are better here because more of the float sits in the water.
Balloons can be used in a similar way, but they move more with wind than with current. Balloons have become associated with shark fishing, but they can certainly be used anytime you need a float. Just be sure the balloon is tied securely to your line — a partially inflated balloon looks like a jellyfish to a sea turtle, and eating one can cause a fatal intestinal blockage.
A water-filled bobber, also called a casting bubble, is used specifically to add casting weight. Unlike a traditional lead sinker, a casting weight won’t anchor your bait to the bottom. Because the weight is just water, it’s neutrally buoyant and near-invisible. With a casting bubble, you can fish very small and light lures or baits — even flies — with your spinning or baitcasting tackle.
Floats also have uses in deeper water. Paired with a bobber stop, a float can be used to suspend a bait at any depth you want. The bobber stop keeps the float from sliding up the line, allowing you to, for example, fish your bait 40 feet down in 50 feet of water. This is a trick often used by ice fishermen up north. Here in Southwest Florida, it’s deadly for fish that are suspended deep over reefs — amberjack, anyone?
Here’s another fun trick: You’ve probably used a Carolina rig, which basically consists of a sinker 3 to 6 feet above the hook. Try adding a small float just above the hook to keep the bait suspended off the bottom. Not only will your hook stay out of the snags, the bait will be very easy for a hungry fish to spot and pounce on.
Floats come in a variety of sizes. Basically, bigger baits call for bigger floats. A feisty pinfish can pull a small float right down, but a bigger float will keep it out of the grass. If you’re mostly using the float as a strike indicator, use a smaller model with smaller fish and vice versa.
Although it might seem that a brightly colored float would spook fish, it doesn’t really seem to be a problem. Just in case, I usually use a yellow or greenish float, which looks somewhat like a mangrove leaf (at least I tell myself it does).
A bigger problem is fish trying to eat your float. Redfish in particular are notorious for trying to eat popping corks. One solution is to paint the float black. If that doesn’t work for you, wooden floats may blend in a little better with natural surroundings.
Bobbers aren’t just for kids — they’re serious tackle for serious anglers, and they really should be in every fisherman’s tackle kit. I know I’ve always got a few in my tackle bag.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.