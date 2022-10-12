You've probably already guessed that things on the water will be a little different after Hurricane Ian. Let's take a look at some of the changes we're expecting to see and how they'll affect our fishing and boating going forward.
Missing a few fish
You've see the footage and photos of floodwaters in North Port, Venice and Arcadia. Creeks, rivers and canals throughout the area overflowed their banks, and that water carried a huge number of fish and other aquatic animals with it.
Two weeks after the storm, those waters have largely receded. But a lot of the critters that ended up swimming across roadways and into neighborhoods stayed right where they were, and therefore failed to survive. Decaying vegetation is using up precious dissolved oxygen, killing many more that found their way back to otherwise safe water.
For now, expect to see fewer freshwater fish around. Their numbers will build back in a year or two, but for now there just won't be as many.
The big flush
Prior to Ian's landfall, a huge amount of water moved out of Charlotte Harbor. No one really knows how much exactly, but we do know that the upper Harbor lost several feet of water temporarily. The entire Harbor is about 270 square miles and averages 7 feet deep.
If the average depth went down just one foot, that's about 15 percent of the Harbor gone for several hours ahead of the storm. That much water moving takes a lot of silt and sediment with it, and what doesn't go gets loosened up. Then that was followed a couple days later by an absolutely enormous outflow of fresh water, which might have approached 60 billion gallons a day at its peak.
Coincidentally, that's also works out to about a foot of water spread out over the entire 270 square miles of the Harbor. Or, if we had bottled it, we could have collected enough to give every man, woman and child on the planet a little more than 7 gallons of water. And remember, that's how much flowed into the Harbor in just one day.
Junk in the water
Of course, all sorts of stuff was in that water. Land-based pollutants from flooded areas, massive amounts of vegetation and other organic material, an untold amount of spilled and overflowed sewage, random flotsam that used to be in yards and on boats, and in some cases the boats themselves.
A lot of that has now been carried by the water out into the Gulf, but some has settled in the Harbor. The effects are unknown at this point. Decaying organics use up oxygen in the water, and that could lead to fish kills (which have already been seen in many area ponds). Bigger pieces are hazards to navigation, and the extremely high tannin levels in the water means they're difficult or impossible to see.
In the coming weeks, we could see algal blooms from the high nutrient levels. It's even possible that this could spark a red tide event. Even the experts don't know yet, so we're all waiting to see what happens. With luck, it'll be nothing.
Seagrasses and mangroves
Kate Rose, the Charlotte Harbor Sea Grant agent, told me it looks like autumn has come to the Harbor's mangroves. The leaves are gone. I'm hoping that's all that's gone. Hurricane Charley broke a lot of mangrove trees, killing some outright and giving most of the rest a severe buzzcut they're still recovering from.
Seagrass is also a concern. Lots of fresh water flowing over the grass is OK in the short term, but the grass needs sunlight to survive — and the high tannin levels are blocking most of that light. On the plus side, a lot of the unattached algae that's been sitting on top of the grass is now out in the Gulf of Mexico as part of the aforementioned “big flush.”
Out in the Gulf
Severe flooding in our rivers is visible from space as a dark plume extending out from the passes into the Gulf. In this case, the plume reaches out nearly 100 miles. This nutrient-rich water is a boon to the open Gulf, which is generally poor in nutrients. It will certainly lead to an increase in phytoplankton, which feeds baitfish and in turn larger species.
It actually couldn't happen at a better time, as it's coinciding with the autumn migration of bait and gamefish from the northern Gulf. Those who still have functional boats may be in for one of the best periods of fall fishing we've seen in quite some time, and quite possibly some deepwater Gulf species coming within easier reach.
Final thoughts.
The short term is rough. The water is dark and unsafe for boating. It's impossible to see floating and semi-floating stuff out there. Anyone on the water is risking a lot, even if they're smart enough to go slow and keep their life jackets on.
In the intermediate range, things might be looking up. Fishin' Frank predicts that the “big flush” will do wonders for the Harbor. “Within the next two weeks, the Harbor should explode with new life,” he says. “More than likely, this will be one of the fishiest winters we've seen in 10 years.”
As for the longer term, a lot remains to be seen. My main concerns are the recovery of mangroves and grasses and the possibility of harmful algal blooms, but only time will tell.
