Most of the cobia that show up in Charlotte Harbor are too small to keep — but not all of them.

 WaterLine file photo

Charlotte Harbor had an epic cobia run last year. It seemed like everybody was catching them, and some people were catching a bunch. While we can’t expect that to happen again this year, we have been hearing about more showing up recently. If you’d like to try connecting with one, read on.

Cobia are one of several local species that can be caught offshore or inshore. They’re also one of very few that can be just as big in the bays as on the reefs.


   

Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.

