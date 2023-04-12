The day has come. I am finally getting a chance to load up the RV and head out on the first trip of the year. The wait has been painful. We usually go on trips at least once a month. This year, largely due to uncontrollable circumstances, we have been hampered a bit and have not had a chance to get the RV out at all. That changes this weekend.
It seems like a variety of things have simply gotten in the way this year and prevented us from using the RV. I usually stay in the RV during fishing tournaments. But most of the tournaments that I have competed in this year have been so close to home that we have not had a reason to take the RV out. Scheduling and rescheduling the windshield replacement also dragged out.
But as I write this, the RV is plugged in here at home, new windshield and all, getting packed full and ready for traveling. I’ll be heading down to Clewiston to stay at Roland Martin’s Marina for a week. Of course I’m looking forward to having some fun out on the water, but I also enjoy getting back and simply relaxing and being in the RV.
Having the ability to cook like I do at home and to the amenities that I have at the house makes staying in the RV easier than renting a hotel room. I could rent a Vrbo or Airbnb, but I like knowing exactly who’s been sleeping in the bed I’m sleeping in. What it comes down to is there’s no place like home, and the RV is home for me.
On this particular trip, I’m planning to take some time to get everything out and make sure it all still works. I still need to get underneath the RV and do the cleaning I talked about in the last column. I have started it, but as of yet, it’s not quite complete. Nothing huge remains to be done, but I need to get some small things finished before I leave. And with all the pollen that has been in the air over the last month or two, the RV could stand an overall scrub-down.
I also want to take advantage of everything that the RV has to offer. It seems like every trip I take there is something I don’t use or even bother setting up. This trip I want to make sure that I take the time to get all of that done. My plan is to leave a little early on Friday so I can get the boat in the water, the trailer unhooked, and the RV parked and fully set up.
That means the little things, too: Getting the shades extended over the windows, stretching the side awning out, setting the grill up on the table I have for it, laying out all the mats out to keep up from tracking in dirt and grass, getting the chairs out and set up so we can have someplace to sit when we are outside.
Having a real outside seating area is way better than always crawling up in a boat to sit down. In the boat, we are never in the shade. With the chairs out and set up, and the awning extended, we can have some shade to sit under. What luxury.
Too many times I get in a rush and skip stuff. This trip, I’m going to take my time getting set up and make sure that everything is utilized. I may even drag out the cornhole game and get that set up as well. There’s nothing like throwing beanbags at a hole with an adult beverage in hand and the game on the outside TV. It just doesn’t get any better than that.
I’ve got to cut this short and get back to loading the RV. That will save me some time and trouble tomorrow when I need to focus on getting the boat out of the back garage and ready to hook up behind the RV. I can’t wait to get on the road tomorrow.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
