RV at the park

Taking the time to set up an outdoor sitting area can really improve your RV camping experience.

 Shutterstock photo

The day has come. I am finally getting a chance to load up the RV and head out on the first trip of the year. The wait has been painful. We usually go on trips at least once a month. This year, largely due to uncontrollable circumstances, we have been hampered a bit and have not had a chance to get the RV out at all. That changes this weekend.

It seems like a variety of things have simply gotten in the way this year and prevented us from using the RV. I usually stay in the RV during fishing tournaments. But most of the tournaments that I have competed in this year have been so close to home that we have not had a reason to take the RV out. Scheduling and rescheduling the windshield replacement also dragged out.


   

Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

