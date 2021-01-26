What's the best sheepshead bait? A lot of area fishermen wouldn't even hesitate to say it's fiddler crabs. While it's true that sheepies do like a bite-size crab, it's also true that fiddler crabs are not really a natural food for them. Think about it: Sheepshead live in the water. Fiddler crabs live on land. A sheepshead sees a fiddler crab about as often as it sees a grasshopper.
However, small aquatic crabs are a favorite food source. They will eat many different types of foods, but crustaceans such as crabs and shrimp are high on their most-wanted list. Also on the diet: Barnacles, small oysters, small clams, sea urchins and any aquatic worm they can find.
But fiddler crabs have quite a reputation, and this time of year many fishermen are out looking for them. There was a time when it was easy to catch all the fiddlers you wanted on almost any sandy or muddy backwater shoreline. That time is gone. Contrary to what you might have seen on TV, there are no waves of fiddlers running down the beach — at least not in Florida. Even in more remote areas like the Everglades or the Big Bend, they are not as common as they once were.
Back in the day, a common collection method was to dig a hole deep enough for a metal coffee can. Put the can in it, then frill in the hole right up to the lip of the can. Then, you could chase or herd the crabs in. It worked pretty well when there were lots of crabs to chase. Now, it's not so productive.
Overharvest is a big part of why there aren't as many as there used to be, especially in places that are easy for the average angler to collect some for bait. But pollution and red tide may have played a part too, since they are getting rarer even in hard-to-reach spots.
If they not available to catch, you can try buying some. That's not easy either. Sheepshead show up all over the state at the same time, so commercial collectors and crab farmers (yes, there is such a thing) can't keep up with demand. Sheepies also show up at at the same time as our peak snowbird population, which means a lot of people are fishing for them at the same time.
If you want fiddlers, start by calling every local bait shop to see if anyone has them. If not, you can buy them online — but then you're going to have pay a shipping fee, plus figure out how you're going to keep them alive until you use them. Is it worth setting up a special container, keeping it clean, keeping the crabs fed, and watching a bunch of them probably die anyway? Your call.
On occasion, you may be able to find frozen fiddler crabs. They also can be decent bait, even though the legs and claws usually fall off.
But as I mentioned, sheepshead eat lots of things, and so lots of things make good bait. Pieces of frozen shrimp probably account for more sheepies than any other bait, including fiddlers. However, if you're fishing from land in spots that get a lot of angling pressure, the local sheepshead may learn to ignore shrimp chunks.
Other options besides crabs include small live shrimp (they'll pull big ones right off the hook), sand fleas (if you're near the beach), cut clams, barnacles, nightcrawlers and even crickets. Oddball baits can be killer, because the fish don't see them very often and therefore won't associate them with fishermen. (Yes, they are being educated to that level.)
Be careful if you're collecting your own bait. If you cut yourself, infections are common, and some of them can be very bad — as in, days or weeks in the hospital bad, or even amputated body parts bad. It's not a joke.
How about artificials? Chunks of Fish Bites in the shrimp or bloodworm flavors are actually a good option, and I have seen a few caught on pieces of Gulp baits. You could try the artificial crabs if you really want, but I don't personally know anyone who has ever caught a sheepie on one. I have been given two believable reports of them caught on soft plastics. I wouldn't bother.
So, do sheepshead like fiddler crabs? You bet they do. But are they really necessary if you want to catch sheepshead? Absolutely not. Fiddler crabs were never the easiest bait to use — they drown if you put too much water in the bucket, they're a pain to hook, and they're easy for a sheepshead to filch without getting hooked. Now that they're also a lot more difficult to get, I'll be switching to something else.
