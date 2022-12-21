Like most folks in Southwest Florida, we have been busy with post-hurricane cleanup and trying to adjust to the new normal around here. It seems there aren’t enough hours in the day to get everything done so we can go kayak fishing. We have been able to take a few minutes now and then to check out some of our favorite spots but without launching a kayak. Here’s hoping the red tide diminishes with each passing day of northeast winds.
In response to a few good reports and inquiries, we put together a short list of saltwater spots that, as of this writing (Dec. 15) are available and relatively red tide-free. Of course, the freshwater bite continues to improve as the temperatures drop, and it’s always red tide-free.
Starting from the south, Ponce De Leon Park in Punta Gorda has access to a variety of fishy habitats, but caution should be exercised if a sea breeze or any other westerly wind develops. The boat ramp here is usually busy, but kayakers can launch from the north side of the seawall that creates the “beach” here.
On some days, you can back down past the picnic pavilion. From there, it’s a short distance to the water. We still recommend wheels to go the last distance. Watch out for a few big rocks just offshore that may be hidden on higher tide stages. When we were there yesterday, this little sandy area was occupied by a few folks with beach chairs, but they would probably let you by to launch your boat.
From here, it’s a short paddle north then east to the protected canals of Punta Gorda Isles. Taking the canal by the boat ramp east will also bring you to the protected waters of PGI and a wild mangrove shoreline along the outer canal, but will probably also bring you into contact with a lot more boaters.
If you head south past the boat ramp, you’ll soon come to spotty flats are often targeted by wade fishermen. These continue all the way to Alligator Creek, a bit more than 3 miles from the park. Stay close to shore if you want to avoid the powerboaters.
Farther north on Edgewater Drive, the launch at the north end of William R. Gaines Jr. Veteran’s Memorial Park will get you onto some protected water on the Sunrise Waterway. This launch has been getting smaller each year. It used to be a sandy spot 50 feet wide, but now it’s just wide enough to slide a kayak into the water. Some tree trimming would help.
Heading west from here takes you towards Alligator Bay and Port Charlotte Beach Park. For the distance paddler, it’s about 3.5 miles to the east end of the Myakka Cutoff. If you decide to go under the bridge and head north or east, you’ll find yourself in East Spring Lake — not a freshwater lake, but a protected bay with plenty of docks to target.
Up in Lemon Bay, the launch at Lemon Bay Park is open. We didn’t find any problems with red tide here on our last visit. This launch is unique; there are stairs down to the water. Getting your kayak down the stairs is easy. Gravity does the work as you just guide the ‘yak’s slide down to the water.
Coming back up is a little different, as gravity is no longer so friendly. We usually unload any heavy stuff before dragging our kayaks up the stairs. Wheels (in the form of a kayak dolly) are needed to get a kayak from the parking lot to the top of the stairs.
Launching here will take you over some productive flats to the north where a couple oyster islands make a fine lunch stop. These islands also have a bar associated with them that makes for great wading out toward the Intracoastal Waterway.
Be sure to check out the area between these islands and the mangrove shoreline. This narrow channel concentrates baitfish and predators as they cruise along this shallow shoreline. The oyster shell bottom makes it easy to wade if you’re prepared with good footwear.
If you are a fly enthusiast, this is a great place to put that gear to use. Long casts aren’t necessary from these bars, and the fast-moving tidal flows here make for great opportunities to put that new Christmas fly rod aboard and enjoy some fast action. We talked with a wading angler, who reported he was catching lots of ladyfish and some trout.
We hope all our readers enjoy a cheery holiday season and have a chance to take a deep breath and look around for some good fishing. We recently saw some “before and after” pictures of our neighborhood, and the improvements are significant.
There is definitely lots more to do, but take a moment to appreciate where we started and what it looks like now. As my grandfather used to say on the job, “Make a showing.” All of our combined efforts are definitely making a showing!
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
