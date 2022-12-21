Ponce de Leon Park

There’s not a lot of beach at Ponce de Leon Park, and what there is may be occupied.

 WaterLine photo by Kimball Beery

Like most folks in Southwest Florida, we have been busy with post-hurricane cleanup and trying to adjust to the new normal around here. It seems there aren’t enough hours in the day to get everything done so we can go kayak fishing. We have been able to take a few minutes now and then to check out some of our favorite spots but without launching a kayak. Here’s hoping the red tide diminishes with each passing day of northeast winds.

In response to a few good reports and inquiries, we put together a short list of saltwater spots that, as of this writing (Dec. 15) are available and relatively red tide-free. Of course, the freshwater bite continues to improve as the temperatures drop, and it’s always red tide-free.


Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.

