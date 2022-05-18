Home defense and hunting are two different worlds. With so many specialized firearms on the market today, not many would advocate using a defense gun for hunting or a hunting gu n for defense. But can home defense and hunting be done with one gun?
Yes.
Sort of.
Most of you had a firearm pop into your head when I asked that question. I’ll venture that 40 percent of you said shotgun, 30 percent said AR and 30 percent said pistol. Now I’m going to quantify the question a little better.
What if you want to hunt all different sizes of game? If all your hunting is larger game, then either the AR or pistol are acceptable. But it’s really hard to hunt dove or quail with an AR. Even if you managed to hit a few, I think the amount of meat you brought home would be on the sparse side.
The pistol is not a bad choice. Home defense is covered. Hunting larger game is covered, although you’ll have to get pretty close. If you want to hunt smaller game, you could use a revolver with shotshells. But what about birds? Hard to hit them with that revolver. They just won’t come close enough.
The rifle isn’t any better. If it’s caliber is small enough for small game, it’s probably not enough for large game (and vice versa). And that long barrel isn’t doing you any favors as a defense gun. Over-penetration becomes a serious problem with larger calibers. A .300 Winchester Magnum will go through your attacker, your wall, and into your neighbor’s house.
So the shotgun is the winner — but with exceptions. And those exceptions are accessories and ammunition. With them, you can tailor a shotgun for just about any role. They have been used for hunting for generations, combat for decades and have come into their own for home defense.
But you can’t do it with one barrel and one box of ammo. Defending your home using a shotgun with a 30-inch barrel is a bad plan — it’s hard to move in tight areas. And you’re not going to want to hunt ducks with an 18.5-inch barrel either.
Here’s why it works: Most popular shotgun models have many barrel options. That’s the flexibility of the shotgun. You can buy it with either barrel, then buy the other barrel and swap them out. That is what I have done with my home-defense shotgun. It has an 18.5-inch barrel for home, a 26-inch smoothbore barrel for birdshot, and a 24-inch rifled barrel for slugs.
One gun can do it all. All of my hunting needs are covered and so are my self-defense needs. Just like the barrels, my optics are interchangeable. It just takes a few minutes to switch modes.
If I want to go turkey hunting, I throw on the smooth barrel, screw in the turkey choke, mount the red dot and grab some No. 4 shotshells. All I need is a comfy tree to sit under and a turkey call.
If I plan on going deer or hog hunting, I grab the 24-inch rifled barrel. It’s got the scope already mounted and zeroed. A box of slugs and I’m out the door.
When I get home, I pull everything off, install the 18.5-inch barrel, and load it up with a combination of slugs and 00 buckshot. Now it’s ready for defense duty, just in case somebody is stupid enough to bust in.
That one shotgun can do everything besides concealed carry. You really don’t have that flexibility with any other firearm. For shooters on a budget, it’s an excellent solution.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
